5 countries outside the U.S. with a lower cost of living

Ready to embrace adventure without draining your savings? Step into a world beyond the borders of the United States and discover a lifestyle of affordable living.

Whether you’re a digital nomad, a retiree seeking adventure, or simply craving an expat haven, these destinations offer a lower cost of living, and you might find some bucket-list experiences waiting to be had.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica calls out to budget-conscious adventurers with its affordable housing, health care and amenities. With a cost of living 25% lower than the U.S. and housing prices averaging 61% less, according to March 2024 data, Costa Rica offers an enticing escape.

Spain

When contemplating a move abroad, choosing the right location is key. Spain’s significantly lower cost of living than most of North America means your money stretches further, offering a high quality of life without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re sipping sangria under the Spanish sun or wandering through historic streets lined with tapas bars, Spain beckons with promises of adventure and affordability.

Portugal

Portugal is a popular choice for those seeking a lower cost of living than the United States. Expenses vary depending on your lifestyle, but Portugal offers excellent value for your money. According to International Living, expect to spend one-third to one-half less in Portugal compared to pricey North American cities. Additionally, health care costs are considerably lower than in the States, making it a significant saving point. So, if you dream of a European adventure without the hefty price tag, Portugal is calling your name.

Thailand

Thailand is a vibrant country full of culture and affordability, catering to all tastes and budgets. According to International Living, residents in cities like Bangkok, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai can find luxury accommodations for less than $800 a month, street eats for $1.65 and Michelin-star indulgences under $50. Health care shines with $10 specialist visits, and getting around is easy and budget-friendly, with efficient trains and roads leading to adventures aplenty.

Vietnam

Vietnam is not only stunning but also a budget traveler’s paradise. It’s among the best and cheapest countries for expats. Although still a bit of a secret, Vietnam offers plenty of stunning landscapes, delectable cuisine and adventure. Rent a small apartment for $250 a month, dine for $1–3 at local spots or splurge for $10 at Western restaurants. Transportation is a steal, too, with local rides starting at 30 cents and taxis from just 50 cents per kilometer, according to goabroad.com.

Anthony Bourdain, renowned for his TV adventures told Condé Nast Traveler: “Going to Vietnam the first time was life-changing for sure; maybe because it was all so new and different to my life before and the world I grew up in. The food, culture, landscape and smell; they’re all inseparable.”