Killer Mike at the 2024 Grammys: Key details about the Atlanta rapper’s awards

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike won three Grammys Sunday for best rap album, best rap performance and best rap song — winning all the awards he was nominated for.
The album award was for “Michael,” Killer Mike’s first solo album in over a decade.
His Grammys for best rap performance and best rap song were both for “Scientists & Engineers,” a song from the new album that included R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane and fellow Atlanta rappers Future and André 3000.
The honors were awarded outside of primetime, during a pre-show held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
His life as a rapper originated in Atlanta’s underground hip-hop scene. Born Michael Render, he described the 2023 album in an interview with The Monica Pearson Show on AJC as an effort to introduce audiences to the real Killer Mike.
“It’s my story about a 9-year-old boy growing up empowered in a prominently Black city in the South,” said Mike. “Atlanta is to Black people what Mecca is to Muslims. I want people to come here and plant roots here.” Watch a clip from the Monica Pearson interview below:
