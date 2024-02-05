Killer Mike at the 2024 Grammys: Key details about the Atlanta rapper’s awards

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike won three Grammys Sunday for best rap album, best rap performance and best rap song — winning all the awards he was nominated for.

The album award was for “Michael,” Killer Mike’s first solo album in over a decade.

His Grammys for best rap performance and best rap song were both for “Scientists & Engineers,” a song from the new album that included R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane and fellow Atlanta rappers Future and André 3000.