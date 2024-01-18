A culinary conversation with Alton Brown on ‘The Monica Pearson Show’

Alton Brown serves his signature spicy humor on “The Monica Pearson Show,” chatting about everything from food to family.

Best known for his 21-year stint as the host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network – a show he only planned to write and direct, but ended up starring in, too – Brown can now be seen as the host of “Iron Chef” on Netflix.

Monica gets the scoop on what’s in Brown’s fridge (it may surprise you), his favorite meal of the day, and how he feels about the term “foodie.”