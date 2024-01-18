A culinary conversation with Alton Brown on ‘The Monica Pearson Show’

Alton Brown serves his signature spicy humor on “The Monica Pearson Show,” chatting about everything from food to family.
Best known for his 21-year stint as the host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network – a show he only planned to write and direct, but ended up starring in, too – Brown can now be seen as the host of “Iron Chef” on Netflix.
Monica gets the scoop on what’s in Brown’s fridge (it may surprise you), his favorite meal of the day, and how he feels about the term “foodie.”
Brown, who resides in Marietta, was a self-proclaimed band geek in his younger years and became a cinematographer, directing commercials and, you guessed it, cooking shows.
The married father of one shares if his daughter plans to go into the family business, the item he collects and owns more than 400 of, a history lesson about nutmeg, and the secret behind the perfect eggnog – the recipe of which can be found on his colorful website. He also answers the burning question: Does Alton Brown order out?
“Door Dash me my freaking dinner!”
Stream The Monica Pearson show at ajc.com.
About the Author