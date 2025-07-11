Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to 2 further charges over London nightclub assault case

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to two further charges related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023
Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Updated 41 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to two further charges related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, denied the more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at a hearing last month.

The singer, wearing a light brown suit, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub in the swanky London neighborhood of Mayfair in February 2023.

He also denied having an offensive weapon — a bottle — in a public place during the short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday’s hearing, with several gasping as the singer of “Go Crazy,” “Run It” and “Kiss Kiss” walked into the courtroom.

Co-defendant — Brown's friend and fellow musician — Omololu Akinlolu, 39, also denied actual bodily harm on Friday.

The 2023 attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown was released in May on bail of 5 million pounds ($6.75 million), which allowed him to start his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. Following a series of dates in Europe, he's set to return to North America at the end of July to play in Miami, before moving across the U.S. with a two-night stop in Toronto along the way.

Brown, who rose to stardom as a teen in 2005, won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E..” He earned his second in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

US R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court, south London, Friday July 11, 2025, where he is charged over an alleged assault in a London nightclub. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Remoin Thomas Patton Sr., an uncle of Atlanta rapper Big Boi, died in a June 16, 2025 shooting. (Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes)

Credit: Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes

Outkast co-founder Big Boi says uncle was victim in June shooting death

Outkast co-founder Antwan “Big Boi” Patton says his uncle was a victim in Atlanta shooting death. Remoin Thomas Patton was killed June 16 after a driver altercation.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets standing ovation from inmates after court victory, his lawyer says

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing set for Oct. 3 after split verdict in federal sex crimes case

The Latest

Immigration advocates protest recent detentions by ICE outside the immigration court in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Trump wants mass deportations, but US views of immigration are more positive since he took office

8m ago

German tourist found alive 12 days after she was lost in the Australian Outback

18m ago

As Trump seeks to be a peacemaker, Netanyahu leaves Washington without breakthrough on Gaza deal

20m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

2h ago

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

2h ago
OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.

2h ago