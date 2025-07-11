Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to 2 further charges over London nightclub assault case

He also denied having an offensive weapon — a bottle — in a public place during the short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday’s hearing, with several gasping as the singer of “Go Crazy,” “Run It” and “Kiss Kiss” walked into the courtroom.

Co-defendant — Brown's friend and fellow musician — Omololu Akinlolu, 39, also denied actual bodily harm on Friday.

The 2023 attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown was released in May on bail of 5 million pounds ($6.75 million), which allowed him to start his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. Following a series of dates in Europe, he's set to return to North America at the end of July to play in Miami, before moving across the U.S. with a two-night stop in Toronto along the way.

Brown, who rose to stardom as a teen in 2005, won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E..” He earned his second in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

