The 2023 Christmas gift guide: 10 presents for soon-to-be and new parents

The Dad Hoodie. He can carry baby and baby’s necessities in this practical fleece hoodie that features clever interior pockets to fit diapers, wipes, a petite toy, thermometer, snack pouches and hand sanitizer. No one needs to cry over spilled milk because there’s an interior pocket that stretches to accommodate a bottle or sippy cup. There are also two exterior side pockets for his own things or something else for baby. Just in case this hoodie becomes Dad’s favorite, he can wear it anytime sans baby goods or order a second one in another color. $115-$135. thedadhoodie.com.

Dearforms Clog Slippers. Make it a family affair with red plaid buffalo check slippers that read “Mama Bear” and “Papa Bear.” If the baby has siblings, they can have festive footwear, too, with slippers that feature fluffy raised “ears” and lettering that proclaims “Lil Bear.” Sizes vary. $15.95-$36. dearfoams.com

4moms mamaRoo Baby Swing. Gift parents with a hands-free moment while supervising baby who relaxes during the soft swinging of the five-motion, five-speed baby swing. “Smart connectivity” features such as Bluetooth allow parents to stream music for baby, and voice control compatibility works with Amazon Alexa. Four built-in sounds and a toy mobile with toy balls that rattle and crinkle help keep the little one engaged and occupied. For added comfort, the harness can be adjusted to a three- or five-point strap. $269.99. target.com

Nurture & nursery recliner. Sit down and relax in the Glider Plus power recliner featuring an adjustable headrest and lumbar support, a slightly larger seat, built-in USB, 200-degree swivel to watch baby at multiple angles and, best of all, stain-resistant fabric that parents will appreciate during feeding and burping times. New parents should rest assured that it’s all right if they fall asleep with or without baby in this comfy recliner. $1,374-$1,399. nurtureand.com

WonderFold wagon. Parents on the go — whether that means grocery shopping, play dates, trips to the babysitter or tailgating at a tiny tots soccer game — can appreciate a wagon that can accommodate personal possessions and, more importantly, their baby … or two. The easy-to-fold wagon features five-point safety harnesses, adjustable seats and canopy poles to accommodate growth, generous interior and exterior storage space, large all-terrain wheels and much more. Up to two children can comfortably fit in the wagon, sitting at each end, and, thanks to the deep carriage, their favorite teddy bears and snacks can ride along, too. $494.25-$659. wonderfoldwagon.com

Aquaphor Skincare Essentials Gift Set. Pediatricians and parents alike recommend Aquaphor products because they tend to be gentle on baby’s skin. This four-piece gift set is a great starter present since it includes a full-size body wash and shampoo, travel-friendly-size skin ointment and diaper rash cream plus a pack of Water Wipes. The ointment can be used year-round but it’s particularly useful during these chilly winter months since it helps keep baby’s skin moisturized. $22.49. target.com.

Cloud Island bodysuits. New parents learn that their child can almost never have too many bodysuits, especially during the first few weeks. This four-pack of 100 percent cotton Cloud Island long-sleeve bodysuits feature lap shoulders and crotch snaps for easy on and off, and designs including an animal theme and stripes. The bodysuits are machine washable. $12. target.com.

GUND plush toy. Adorned in a festive red, green and white holiday sweater, this teddy bear, aptly called Sleigh Toothpick, features a slim body and floppy limbs. With smiling snowmen featured on the sweater, teddy makes a great soft, cuddly plaything at home or on the go. It’s surface washable. Ages 12 months and older. $25. gund.com.

Mudpuppy stroller book. Babies can entertain themselves with an eight-page crinkle fabric book featuring illustrated happy-appearing food such as a taco and hot dog. It easily attaches to a stroller via a large ring that is great for keeping it off the ground. The book is intended to encourage hand-eye coordination and early language skills. $9.09-$12.99. mudpuppy.com.

Weezie bath set. Give parents bath-time essentials for their child with a 100 percent cotton three-piece hooded towel and washcloth set. Make the gift more special by monogramming the pieces with a name, initials, words, objects or numbers. Prices vary. weezietowels.com.