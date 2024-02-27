Target introduces ‘dealworthy’ line, with most items priced $10 or less

They are deals worthy of Target, which might be where the name comes from. The retail giant introduced its new line of products this month, called dealworthy, with most items less than $10 and some under $1.

Dealworthy prices will include 400 items, including apparel and accessories, essentials and beauty, electronics and home products.

“With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price,” Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, said in a press release.

Dealworthy items include:

Socks and underwear

Phone cases, which will be half the cost of any other brand in the store

Charging and power cords

Laundry detergent

Dish and hand soap

Cotton balls and ear swabs

The new line of products was introduced online and in stores earlier this month with more items expected to roll out through early 2025.

“We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target,” Gomez said.

Consumers can shop “dealwothy” in stores, online, and use the retailer’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup service. The items will also be available for same-day delivery with Shipt.