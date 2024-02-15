3 affordable foot spas to treat your sore tootsies after a long shift

Explore 5 workouts easy to squeeze into a busy schedule

Here are three of the most affordable foot spas of 2024.

Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

The Homedic Bubble Mate Foot Spa is the most affordable, at $24.98 on Amazon or $34.99 on QVC. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles like the next two, it is a great pick for a gentle massage.

Features include massage, pumice stone for exfoliation and toe-touch controls. This spa doesn’t heat water, but it can retain heat.

Medical King Foot Spa

The 16-by-13-by-7-inch Medical King Foot Spa weighs 4.3 pounds. It’s good for those who have little space, since it can fit perfectly under the couch or bed after use.

Its features include two bubble jets, adjustable heat settings, oxygen bubble function, optional vibration, a pumice stone, 14 removable massage rollers and a removable remote control.

It’s available for $46.99 on Amazon.

Portable Heated Shiatsu Foot Bath Massage Spa

This foot spa from Best Choice Products is a little pricer than the other options, but you might think it’s worth the money.

Its features include motorized shiatsu massage rollers, a built-in pumice stone, removable maize rollers for acupoint pressure, a fountain shower option, red light therapy function to reduce inflammation and a built-in timer ranging from 10 to 60 minutes.

Available on Amazon and Walmart for $69.99.

