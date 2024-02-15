BreakingNews
3 affordable foot spas to treat your sore tootsies after a long shift

Pampering yourself isn’t just for your face and hands

By
1 minute ago

After spending all day on your feet, there’s nothing like getting home, taking a relaxing shower and putting your feet up. To take your self-care routine to the next level, why not enjoy an at-home foot spa?

“Regular attention to your feet is important for good hygiene and overall well-being, so it’s best to set aside time every week for foot care,” says the Dr. Scholl’s website.

Part of regular attention to the feet includes proper footwear, arch supports, cleansing and pampering.

Here are three of the most affordable foot spas of 2024.

Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

The Homedic Bubble Mate Foot Spa is the most affordable, at $24.98 on Amazon or $34.99 on QVC. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles like the next two, it is a great pick for a gentle massage.

Features include massage, pumice stone for exfoliation and toe-touch controls. This spa doesn’t heat water, but it can retain heat.

Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

Medical King Foot Spa

The 16-by-13-by-7-inch Medical King Foot Spa weighs 4.3 pounds. It’s good for those who have little space, since it can fit perfectly under the couch or bed after use.

Its features include two bubble jets, adjustable heat settings, oxygen bubble function, optional vibration, a pumice stone, 14 removable massage rollers and a removable remote control.

It’s available for $46.99 on Amazon.

Medical King Foot Spa

Portable Heated Shiatsu Foot Bath Massage Spa

This foot spa from Best Choice Products is a little pricer than the other options, but you might think it’s worth the money.

Its features include motorized shiatsu massage rollers, a built-in pumice stone, removable maize rollers for acupoint pressure, a fountain shower option, red light therapy function to reduce inflammation and a built-in timer ranging from 10 to 60 minutes.

Available on Amazon and Walmart for $69.99.

Best Choice Products Motorized Foot Spa Bath Massager

