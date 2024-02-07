American Girl introduces 3 Disney princesses to its collection

Ariel can be dressed as a mermaid or in her classic blue or pink dress with matching shoes. Additional pieces include Flounder, Sebastian and two bows.

Tiana can be dressed in her green and yellow or blue gown, green and yellow streetwear outfit with a matching hat and shoes. Her additions include a cookbook, tiara, necklace, gloves and beignets.

Cinderella comes with her classic blue gown for the ball, her cleaning outfit with a matching scarf, or a pink dress with matching accessories. Her additions include a sewing kit and her trusty mice.

The addition of the three characters comes just a year after the introduction of Jasmine, Rapunzel and Belle. The dolls are 18 inches tall and retail for $125. They are available online.