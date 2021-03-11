St. Patrick’s Day events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Chasing Moonlight 5K. 1 a.m. Sunday, March 14. $35. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. 678-895-2631. bigpeachrunningco.com.

Race virtually or in person at this late-night 5K and when you finish, enjoy tropical-themed (socially distant) photo ops, music and more.

Georgia Bridal Show. noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 14. $10 online, $15 at the door. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-833-WED-SHOW. georgiabridalshow.com.

Meet all the wedding professionals you’ll need to create your ideal wedding day and honeymoon and stay to see a bridal fashion show. Face masks are highly recommended, social distancing will be observed and temperature checks will be taken at the door.

Art in the Park. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. $15. Ben Robertson Community Center Painting Lab, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. secure.rec1.com.

Learn how to make a paper sunflower, make your own and get supplies to take home and make more. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

DeKalb

Arrival. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 14. $10. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center outdoor amphitheater, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. eventbrite.com.

Resident professional company dancers of Kit Modus create individual retrospectives on how and who they were pre-COVID versus now.

Batik-Style Glass Workshop. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. $75. Fused Light Studio, 186 Rio Circle, Decatur. 706-669- 9933. tickettailor.com.

Learn how to create batik designs in glass and create a new piece. You’ll create two projects, which will be fired and ready to pick up next week. Masks and social distancing are required.

Enhance Your Nature with Native Plants. 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 12. $25 non-members, $20 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Learn how to add life to your garden with native plants that are important hosts for butterflies, bees and birds.

Treetop Quest Dunwoody. Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, and ongoing weekends. Adults $51 online, $54 walk in, kids age 4-6 $20 online, $23 walk in, kids 7-11 $34 online and $37 walk in, age 12-17 and students $44 online, $47 walk in, with 10 percent discount for Dunwoody residents with code DUNWOODY10 or ID at the gate. Inside Brook Run Park, 2341 Peeler Road, Dunwoody. treetopquest.com.

Treetop Quest Dunwoody has reopened for the season, allowing you to maneuver from tree to tree through obstacles and zip lines as many times as you want for 2.5 hours. Masks are required, and you can bring your own gloves or buy them onsite for $3.

North Fulton

Flashlight Egg Hunt. 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. time slots available. Saturday, March 13. $8 per child. East Roswell Park, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. facebook.com.

Kids age 10 and under can search for Easter eggs to take home. Bring a flashlight and a bag or bucket, and face masks are required. A professional photo with the Easter Bunny is included with the ticket price.

The Real Heel. 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 13. $100. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. eventbrite.com.

Bring your dog for two hours of personalized training and a custom-fit training collar.

Luck of Avalon. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 12. Free admission. Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta. experienceavalon.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, a photo booth and more. Masks (which are available free on the premises) and social distancing are highly recommended.

Flying into the Future. noon-4 p.m. (members only hours 11 a.m.-noon) Sunday, March 14. $6-$10. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Join in the Family Fun Day that’s focused on STEM. Activities include a raptor program, drone presentation and more.

Gwinnett

Lilburchaun Parade. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Free. City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com.

Watch the parade or dress in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire and meet in the front of City Park’s bandshell at 3 p.m. to walk in the parade. Pets, bicycles, wagons and strollers are welcome, and prizes will be awarded. The event also features music and entertainment. Masks and social distancing are required.

Sugar Hill Day of Play. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 12. Free. Various downtown locations, with pencils and scorecards available at E Center, 5019 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill and City Hall customer service, 5039 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. cityofsugarhill.com.

Bring the family to play life-sized games like Connect Four and dominos as you listen to live music. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Swan Lake. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. $25. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Watch the magical story of Swan Lake, which blends the music of Tchaikovsky with lavish costumes and scenery. Masks are required, and the seating is socially distanced.

Tour of the Breweries 5K. noon. Saturday, March 13. $55 to register for this run plus others in the same region. Anderby Brewing, 110 Technology Parkway Suite 200, Peachtree Corners. runsignup.com.

Run one of the races in the Tour of the Breweries and enjoy a beer afterward.