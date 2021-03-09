Center for Puppetry Arts unveils new flex ticketing in time for spring

Kicking off the set of events April 2-11 is “Billy Goats Gruff and Other Stuff,” puppet show that mixes several fairytale favorites. Then, from April 16-25 “The Reluctant Dragon” puts on a production adapting Kenneth Grahame’s classic about what friendship really means. The “Big Bad Little Red Pig Show,” which runs from April 30 to May 9, fuses the “Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” Rounding out the puppet shows is “Pinocchio.” The May 14-23 show will be a unique retelling of the classic story where a puppet won’t be the only thing that springs to life.

There will also be several Create-A-Puppet Workshops, which will accompany the shows. They include Giddy Goat Hand Puppet and Creaking Cricket Rod Puppet.

Special events will take place too, including a free International Puppetry Presentation to launch the celebration of World Puppetry Day Friday, March 19. You can join the stream on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. The next day, stop by the museum to glimpse Puppet POW! videos and prepare to engage in a digital scavenger hunt at the museum where prizes are up for grabs.

That’s not all. The Center will mark Mother’s Day on May 9 with a special “Mother’s Day at the Museum” event where “mom-osas” will be available for purchase.

As with many local attractions, COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Among them are masks being required for the duration of your visit and increased frequency of sanitizing and deep cleaning. Visit the website for more information.