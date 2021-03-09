New metro Atlanta dinosaur experience brings ancient reptiles to life

This month, you don’t have to travel back in time to see dinosaurs much as they were 66 million years ago — although it’s likely roaring wasn’t part of the equation. To see the creatures come to life, all you have to do is visit Six Flags White Water beginning this week.
Dinosaur Drive-Thru is described as “the ultimate dinosaur experience that educates, entertains, engages and amazes.”
“These dinosaurs are NOT statues. We have over 60 life-sized, animatronic, museum-quality dinosaurs that all move and roar!” the description of the March 11-28 event noted. “They are set up in order of when they existed. Your entire drive-thru adventure is guided by a very entertaining and educational audio tour, in both English and Spanish, that is filled with jokes and shocking fun facts about each dinosaur.”
From the safety of your vehicle, you’ll be able to witness the allure of the dinos. Play an interactive trivia game throughout the show and keep track of how you’re doing on a scorecard, which you’ll receive when the show begins. Once it concludes, all winners will get an official Dino Guru certificate.
“We are both a family-friendly and COVID-friendly activity, as everyone remains in their own vehicle during the show,” the description said. “See the incredible detail of the dinosaurs during the day or wait until the night for colorful lights to illuminate each one.”
Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include up to eight people. You can choose from a time slot to guarantee entry into the drive-thru. The 45-minute show goes on Wednesday-Sunday, with weekend time slots beginning at 9 a.m.
Although tickets are nonrefundable, you can reschedule your ticket for a different date or time slot.
Varying times; March 11-28 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Six Flags White Water: 250 Cobb Pkwy N #100, Marietta