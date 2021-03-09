New metro Atlanta dinosaur experience brings ancient reptiles to life

“We are both a family-friendly and COVID-friendly activity, as everyone remains in their own vehicle during the show,” the description said. “See the incredible detail of the dinosaurs during the day or wait until the night for colorful lights to illuminate each one.”

Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include up to eight people. You can choose from a time slot to guarantee entry into the drive-thru. The 45-minute show goes on Wednesday-Sunday, with weekend time slots beginning at 9 a.m.

Although tickets are nonrefundable, you can reschedule your ticket for a different date or time slot.

Dinosaur Drive-Thru

Varying times; March 11-28 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Six Flags White Water: 250 Cobb Pkwy N #100, Marietta