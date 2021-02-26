Atlanta Edgewood community to welcome Insomnia Cookies

The shop will be open as late as 2 a.m. three days a week and will offer delivery beginning at noon most days, with late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later. Delivery will be available in the Edgewood neighborhood and adjacent east side communities. Visit the website for details on retail and delivery hours. And when you’re eager for a taste of the shop’s, gooey, sweet cookies or decadent ice cream sandwiches you can order online.

Insomnia Cookies began in 2003 in the dorm room of then-college student Seth Berkowitz at the University of Pennsylvania. It now has more than 100 locations and offers a variety of cookies, brownies and ice cream combinations.

The classic cookie assortment includes chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, double chocolate chunk, sugar, M&M, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip and white chocolate macadamia.

Patrons who want a bigger indulgence can enjoy six deluxe cookie options: s’mores, peanut butter cup, triple chocolate chunk, confetti, salted caramel and oatmeal chocolate walnut.

There are also gluten-free and vegan options, including vegan cookies in the flavors chocolate chip, birthday cake, chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk.