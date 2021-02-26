Atlanta Edgewood community to welcome Insomnia Cookies

Things are about to get a little sweeter in Edgewood.
The Atlanta neighborhood is going to be the site of the fifth Insomnia Cookies store in Atlanta and eighth in Georgia.
Details about exactly when the shop will open have yet to be revealed, but the spot will open in March.
Insomnia Cookies’ newest Atlanta location will be at 619 Edgewood Ave., which is just east of downtown and Little Five Points.
“Filled with a mix of hot spots, popular eateries, culture, and entertainment, Insomnia Cookies will be perfectly located to compliment all of these experiences, especially late-night cravings,” an email announcing the upcoming debut said.
The shop will be open as late as 2 a.m. three days a week and will offer delivery beginning at noon most days, with late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later. Delivery will be available in the Edgewood neighborhood and adjacent east side communities. Visit the website for details on retail and delivery hours. And when you’re eager for a taste of the shop’s, gooey, sweet cookies or decadent ice cream sandwiches you can order online.
Insomnia Cookies began in 2003 in the dorm room of then-college student Seth Berkowitz at the University of Pennsylvania. It now has more than 100 locations and offers a variety of cookies, brownies and ice cream combinations.
The classic cookie assortment includes chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, double chocolate chunk, sugar, M&M, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip and white chocolate macadamia.
Patrons who want a bigger indulgence can enjoy six deluxe cookie options: s’mores, peanut butter cup, triple chocolate chunk, confetti, salted caramel and oatmeal chocolate walnut.
There are also gluten-free and vegan options, including vegan cookies in the flavors chocolate chip, birthday cake, chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk.