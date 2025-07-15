Fans leaned into the flavor of “Cowboy Carter” with looks that didn’t disappoint. Attendees strutted downtown sidewalks in their best country attire — including an array of cowboy hats, boots, sashes and denim galore. One fan even used their cat as an accessory. Attendees were aligned in fashion and in song, as some fans sang “Cowboy Carter” opener “Ameriican Requiem” along a MARTA ride to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Rumi are ‘talmbout innit’

Across her four-night run, Beyoncé‘s daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 8-year-old Rumi, made several cameos. While Blue Ivy served as her mom’s backup dancer, Rumi came onstage for her mom’s performance of “Protector.”

They also gave a nod to Atlanta culture by participating in the “Innit” dance trend. The dance derives from a song of the same name by Atlanta rappers BunnaB and YK Niece. It’s also a popular trend for “I’m So ATL,” a track by fellow Atlanta artist Bankroll Ni. Beyoncé also took part in the trend.

‘Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse’

At Beyoncé‘s June 28 Houston tour stop, the singer’s red Cadillac malfunctioned mid-air during her performance of “16 Carriages.” The scary moment became a trending topic among the Beyhive. Consequently, Beyoncé axed the song from her setlist following the show. Until she came to Atlanta.

Beyoncé revived the song for her Atlanta run, but this time, with a twist. She ditched the Cadillac for a prop that seemed even more precarious: a golden mechanical horse. In true Queen Bey fashion, she gloriously aced the challenge, gliding around the stadium astride the horse with ease.

Jay-Z wows the Atlanta crowd … twice!

The Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta proved to be a family affair. Jay-Z, Beyoncé‘s superstar rapper-husband, performed on Sunday and Monday night. He shared the stage with his wife of 17 years for their 2003 smash “Crazy in Love.” The 55-year-old also performed his solo songs “Public Service Announcement” on Sunday and “I Just Wanna Love U” on Monday.

Jay Z performs his 2000’s hit song I Just WannaLove U (Give It To Me) in atlanta🔥 pic.twitter.com/phnBZ0LOai — everything hov 💎 (@holahovitaaa) July 15, 2025

The cameos marked the first time that Jay-Z performed multiple nights in one city on the tour, after making his Cowboy Carter debut in Paris last month.

Stolen Beyoncé music?

A few hours before Beyoncé‘s Monday show, Atlanta police said her choreographer and dancer were victims of car theft. The incident occurred on July 8 at Krog Street Market. Among the stolen items were hard drives that contained sensitive information related to Beyoncé, including “unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists,” according to police.

Atlanta police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, who remains at large.

Fans injured after concert

In even more troubling news, nine people were injured at a Vine City MARTA station following Beyoncé‘s Monday concert. The incident is still under investigation, but officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that several concertgoers were taken to the hospital after a person “began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator.”