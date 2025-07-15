Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Missed Beyoncé in Atlanta? Here are highlights from the star’s 4-night run

From Jay-Z cameos to theft, here’s what happened during the singer’s Atlanta takeover.
Beyoncé opened up the first of four nights in Atlanta in front of an enthusiastic, capacity crowd who brought all the applause and screams for global superstar, Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Julian Dakdouk)

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé opened up the first of four nights in Atlanta in front of an enthusiastic, capacity crowd who brought all the applause and screams for global superstar, Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Julian Dakdouk)
By
16 minutes ago

Cowboy Carter’s Atlanta hoedown has officially come to an end. For four nights, Beyoncé took over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the penultimate stop of the rodeo (the Cowboy Carter Tour concludes in Las Vegas on July 26).

The Grammy-winning superstar hit the stage July 10-11, 13 and 14, becoming the first artist to perform four shows at the stadium for a single tour. In case you weren’t able to make it, here’s a quick recap of BEY-T-L:

Fans giddy up in their best fashion

Lindsay Bennett and Brian Edgecomb pose in line together at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert in Atlanta on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Fans leaned into the flavor of “Cowboy Carter” with looks that didn’t disappoint. Attendees strutted downtown sidewalks in their best country attire — including an array of cowboy hats, boots, sashes and denim galore. One fan even used their cat as an accessory. Attendees were aligned in fashion and in song, as some fans sang “Cowboy Carter” opener “Ameriican Requiem” along a MARTA ride to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreBeyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Rumi are ‘talmbout innit’

Across her four-night run, Beyoncé‘s daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 8-year-old Rumi, made several cameos. While Blue Ivy served as her mom’s backup dancer, Rumi came onstage for her mom’s performance of “Protector.”

They also gave a nod to Atlanta culture by participating in the “Innit” dance trend. The dance derives from a song of the same name by Atlanta rappers BunnaB and YK Niece. It’s also a popular trend for “I’m So ATL,” a track by fellow Atlanta artist Bankroll Ni. Beyoncé also took part in the trend.

‘Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse’

Beyoncé ditched the Cadillac for a prop that seemed even more precarious: a golden mechanical horse. (Julian Dakdouk)

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

icon to expand image

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

At Beyoncé‘s June 28 Houston tour stop, the singer’s red Cadillac malfunctioned mid-air during her performance of “16 Carriages.” The scary moment became a trending topic among the Beyhive. Consequently, Beyoncé axed the song from her setlist following the show. Until she came to Atlanta.

Beyoncé revived the song for her Atlanta run, but this time, with a twist. She ditched the Cadillac for a prop that seemed even more precarious: a golden mechanical horse. In true Queen Bey fashion, she gloriously aced the challenge, gliding around the stadium astride the horse with ease.

Jay-Z wows the Atlanta crowd … twice!

The Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta proved to be a family affair. Jay-Z, Beyoncé‘s superstar rapper-husband, performed on Sunday and Monday night. He shared the stage with his wife of 17 years for their 2003 smash “Crazy in Love.” The 55-year-old also performed his solo songs “Public Service Announcement” on Sunday and “I Just Wanna Love U” on Monday.

The cameos marked the first time that Jay-Z performed multiple nights in one city on the tour, after making his Cowboy Carter debut in Paris last month.

Stolen Beyoncé music?

A few hours before Beyoncé‘s Monday show, Atlanta police said her choreographer and dancer were victims of car theft. The incident occurred on July 8 at Krog Street Market. Among the stolen items were hard drives that contained sensitive information related to Beyoncé, including “unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists,” according to police.

Atlanta police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, who remains at large.

Fans injured after concert

Pictured is an escalator at MARTA's Vine City station. Several people were injured when they fell down one of the station's escalators in a stampede after leaving the Beyoncé concert. (AJC File)
icon to expand image

In even more troubling news, nine people were injured at a Vine City MARTA station following Beyoncé‘s Monday concert. The incident is still under investigation, but officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that several concertgoers were taken to the hospital after a person “began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator.”

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé turns reclamation into her personal rodeo at Cowboy Carter show
Placeholder Image

Credit: Greg Noire

Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from car during her Atlanta tour stop

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Across her nearly 30-year career, Beyoncé has elevated the art of performance to a masterful extravaganza that feels tangible and triumphant. (Courtesy of Julian Dakdouk)

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

CONCERT REVIEW

Beyoncé turns reclamation into her personal rodeo at Cowboy Carter show

The superstar’s return to Atlanta was a big, bold ode to history and her career

Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta

This was Jay-Z’s second appearance at the Cowboy Carter Tour, after sharing the stage with Beyoncé in Paris.

Saddle up for these Beyoncé-themed pop-up bars, brunches and shows in Atlanta

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is coming to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for shows Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The Latest

Christian Noël is the 2025 Emerging Creative Resident at Trilith Institute in Fayetteville. As the resident, he will receive $100,000 and in-kind services toward the production of a pilot TV episode of his mockumentary about a country club. (Courtesy of Trilith Institute)

Credit: Courtesy of Trilith Institute

Writer who mocked country club life will be featured in ‘SNL’-style showcase

Indefinably funky Budos Band defines its future with new label, album

Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.