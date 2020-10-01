Shakespeare and The Beatles: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

“Day of the Dead: Souls and Sweets” – 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. From Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. smyrnaga.gov.

Dr. Audry Garcia, a native of Mexico City and faculty member at Kennesaw State University, discusses the origin of the Day of the Dead and the role that sweets and breads play in it.

Georgia Bridal Show. noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. $10. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. georgiabridalshow.com.

Check out wedding-related vendors, see a fashion show, get free gifts and more.

Art Show Opening. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Free. The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207, Marietta. 770-628-2250. loftmarietta.com.

The Loft’s latest exhibition, “Allegory,” opens this weekend. Reservations are encouraged, and masks are required.

DeKalb

Doggy Dip Day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. $10 per time slot per dog. Briarwood Park Pool, 2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov.

You’ll have one last chance to let your dog make a splash in the pool at the final Doggy Dip Day of the year. Register online in advance for a one-hour time block.

Yoga with Denise & Jess. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Oct. 3. $20. Tucker Brewing Company, 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker. eventbrite.com.

Take a 45-minute yoga class for beginners and enjoy a craft beer that’s included in the class price.

Caffeine and Octane. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. https://www.caffeineandoctane.com/.

Drool over all types of cars at North America’s largest monthly car show.

DeKalb Votes Challenge. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 4 through Nov. 10. virtual event from DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Use an internet-connected or mobile device to have fun and learn about the voting process, including new voting machines, absentee ballots, election dates and more.

North Fulton

An Evening with Shakespeare and Friends. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3. Free. Grand Pavilion at Wills Park, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. https://act1theater.com.

Bring a chair and mask as you socially distance and hear some of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches.

Ron Campbell: The Beatles Cartoon Art Show. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Free. Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta St., Roswell. annjacksongallery.com.

Ron Campbell, animator of “Yellow Submarine” and director of The Beatles' Saturday morning cartoon series, will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings as well as art from Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and more.

Oktoberfest. Friday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 4. Truck & Tap, 30 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 770-680-2760. truckandtap.com.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with German food, beer specials and live music.

Couples Cooking: Cook the South. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. $100 per couple, Alpharetta Cooking School, Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Learn to cook Southern classics such as skillet cracklin' cornbread with honey and butter, bacon-braised greens and banana pudding.

Gwinnett

Flicks on the Green. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Bring a blanket or a chair and watch “The Goonies” while wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Rose Show. entries accepted from 6:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m., open to the public 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Bogan Park, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford. gwinnettrose.org.

Bring roses to enter in the show or simply admire what others have grown.

Moonshiners Music Fest. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. $20-$35. Grayson Amphitheater, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. eventbrite.com.

Listen to music from three bands, enjoy food and drink and watch the Georgia-Auburn game.

Drive-In Movie Night. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Lawrenceville Lawn, 147 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

Watch Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality” on the Lawrenceville Lawn.