Ride Georgia’s first alpine coaster two hours north of Atlanta

The alpine coaster, at 8409 S. Main St., is open seven days a week, weather permitting, and is the first in Georgia.

Each cart accommodates one or two people. To drive, you must be at least 56 inches tall. Kids ages 3 and older can be passengers, provided they are at least 38 inches tall. There is a weight limit of 375 pounds per cart, however.

Georgia Mountain Coaster is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. There are lights along the track for riding at night.

As long as you're in Helen, why not make it a weekend trip? Designed as a replica of a Bavarian village, Helen has been hosting family outings for 40 years. In addition to tubing on the river and coasting down the mountain, your family can enjoy miniature golf, a hike to Anna Ruby Falls, a dinner of German food and more.

