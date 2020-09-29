Gatlinburg adding SkyTrail at longest pedestrian suspension bridge

The 680-foot-long SkyBridge is part of the renovated SkyLift Park at the top of Crockett Mountain in Gatlinburg. With a height of 150 feet at its midpoint, the SkyBridge will give you amazing views of the mountains as the leaves change colors. The park has doubled the number of glass panels for 30 feet of unobstructed views of what’s below the bridge.

In addition to the bridge, the park includes the SkyLift to give you a scenic ride up the mountain; the SkyCenter with a cafe, gift shop and bar; and the SkyDeck, which has a firepit and seating for those not looking to explore the bridge.

SkyLift Park is open every day — weather permitting — except Christmas. From now through December, the ticket window is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The park closes at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. all other days.

You can walk up to the ticket window and purchase admission to the park, but it’s easier to buy online. Buying your ticket online allows you to bypass the ticket window. You can stroll right up to a greeter, who will tell you where you can redeem your ticket. Also, buying your ticket online at least two days in advance will save you $2 off the regular adult admission of $24.95 (ages 12-64), $17.95 (ages 4-11 and $20.95 (ages 65 and older).