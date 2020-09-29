Gatlinburg adding SkyTrail at longest pedestrian suspension bridge

Gatlinburg is giving visitors another option to enjoy amazing views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
The city about 3½ hours from Atlanta added the country’s longest pedestrian bridge last year, and will soon open a trail that links the ends of the bridge.
SkyTrail is scheduled to open this autumn. You can access the trail from either side of the SkyBridge, with the east side constructed of an elevated wooden boardwalk and the west side as a natural walking path. The full length of the SkyTrail is an easy one-third mile walk.
The trail will be expanded over the winter season to add covered rest areas with interpretive signage and a new structure to explore, according to the SkyTrail website.
Credit: SkyLift Park
The 680-foot-long SkyBridge is part of the renovated SkyLift Park at the top of Crockett Mountain in Gatlinburg. With a height of 150 feet at its midpoint, the SkyBridge will give you amazing views of the mountains as the leaves change colors. The park has doubled the number of glass panels for 30 feet of unobstructed views of what’s below the bridge.
In addition to the bridge, the park includes the SkyLift to give you a scenic ride up the mountain; the SkyCenter with a cafe, gift shop and bar; and the SkyDeck, which has a firepit and seating for those not looking to explore the bridge.
SkyLift Park is open every day — weather permitting — except Christmas. From now through December, the ticket window is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The park closes at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. all other days.
You can walk up to the ticket window and purchase admission to the park, but it’s easier to buy online. Buying your ticket online allows you to bypass the ticket window. You can stroll right up to a greeter, who will tell you where you can redeem your ticket. Also, buying your ticket online at least two days in advance will save you $2 off the regular adult admission of $24.95 (ages 12-64), $17.95 (ages 4-11 and $20.95 (ages 65 and older).