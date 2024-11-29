Say ‘ja’ (yes) to Roswell’s Christkindlmarket, where you’ll find gifts, more

A touch of Germany’s traditional Christmas markets has made its way to Fulton County this year at Roswell’s second annual Christkindlmarket, continuing daily through Dec. 22. There is plenty for guests to see and do — and eat and drink — as they browse vendors’ wares and enjoy holiday decorations. Admission is free.

Visit the biergarten for some German beer or glühwein, a spiced wine that’s served hot and traditionally sipped during winter and Christmastime. You can also buy treats such as chimney cakes, which are made from a sweet yeast dough that’s rolled into a rope and baked around a cylinder before being sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. They can then be filled with fruit or other sweets.

Vendors are selling a wide variety of items that you can buy to treat yourself or mark off your gift-giving list. Maison Carthage, for example, is selling hand-carved olive wood items such as bowls and chess sets. Käthe Wohlfahrt has a large walk-in tent for her Christmas from Germany items, which include advent calendars, ornaments and nutcrackers.