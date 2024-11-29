Things to Do
Things to Do

Say ‘ja’ (yes) to Roswell’s Christkindlmarket, where you’ll find gifts, more

Käthe Wohlfahrt is selling Christmas from Germany items at Roswell Christkindlmarket, which continues through Dec. 22. (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Roswell Christkindlmarket/Käthe Wohlfahrt

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

A touch of Germany’s traditional Christmas markets has made its way to Fulton County this year at Roswell’s second annual Christkindlmarket, continuing daily through Dec. 22. There is plenty for guests to see and do — and eat and drink — as they browse vendors’ wares and enjoy holiday decorations. Admission is free.

Visit the biergarten for some German beer or glühwein, a spiced wine that’s served hot and traditionally sipped during winter and Christmastime. You can also buy treats such as chimney cakes, which are made from a sweet yeast dough that’s rolled into a rope and baked around a cylinder before being sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. They can then be filled with fruit or other sweets.

ExploreA running list of 2024 Atlanta holiday, Christmas pop-up bars AJC.com

Vendors are selling a wide variety of items that you can buy to treat yourself or mark off your gift-giving list. Maison Carthage, for example, is selling hand-carved olive wood items such as bowls and chess sets. Käthe Wohlfahrt has a large walk-in tent for her Christmas from Germany items, which include advent calendars, ornaments and nutcrackers.

Chocoparadise’s chocolate creations are available for purchase at this year’s Roswell Christkindlmarket. (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Roswell Christkindlmarket/Käthe Wohlfahrt

Credit: Photo courtesy of Roswell Christkindlmarket/Käthe Wohlfahrt

Roswell’s Christkindlmarket is taking place on the front lawn of Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Santa will be on hand for photos 4-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays with no reservation required.

Parking for the market is free, and free shuttles are available to and from the venue Fridays-Sundays, with stops at City Hall, church parking lots along Mimosa Avenue and Bulloch Hall. Shuttles operate 3-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit roswell-christkindlmarket.com.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
