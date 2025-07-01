Dozens evacuated from Austrian village after mudslide covers parts of Alpine valley

Local fire department commander Lukas Braunhofer told ORF that after one of several mudslides hit the village of Gschnitz around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Gschnitzbach creek also burst its banks, leading to flooding in the area.

Braunhofer said the mudslides did not appear to have injured anybody, but caused a great deal of damage. Among other things, an open-air museum with a focus on watermills was devastated.

While awaiting their evacuation, residents were asked to stay indoors, not to enter underground garages and basements and also to stay away from the dams on creeks.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are in constant contact with the emergency organizations,” Rizzoli said.

In May, about 300 people had to be evacuated from the Alpine village of Blatten in neighboring Switzerland just days before a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier thundered down a mountainside, sending plumes of dust skyward and coating nearly all of Blatten with mud.

