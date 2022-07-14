Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones buys $3m Blue Ridge mansion

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones has found his next home. The baseball legend recently put his $15 million Canton-area home on the market, telling The Wall Street Journal that he felt it was time to downsize. Now Jones has picked up a 5,788-square-foot Blue Ridge lake house.
As reported by reatlor.com, Jones purchased the $3 million home on “Lake Blue Ridge with a wow factor” back in February. The one-acre estate is in Morganton and features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, as well as stunning mountain views. Other amenities include multiple kitchens, a wine cellar, a boat dock with party deck, gated entrance, sauna and a garage featuring a bonus room.
The cabin features an open layout, a wood-burning fireplace, custom bar, chef’s kitchen, breakfast space, spacious dinging room, keeping room and upscale appliances.
The Morganton property is not Jones’ first foray into real estate near the Blue Ridge area. In 2014, two years after retiring from baseball, Jones purchased a 5,000-square-foot cabin for $1.4 million before selling it in 2019 at a $150,000 markup.
Credit: ANSLEY REAL ESTATE/AJC FILE PHOTO (INSET)
Jones recently made headlines for putting his $15 million Canton-area estate on the market. Resting on a sprawling 37 acres, the 23,000 square foot estate was purchased by Jones in 2018 for a whopping $9.25 million. Built in 2013, the epic mega-mansion features a nine-car garage, gardens, fountains, an Olympic-size heated pool, pastures, a separate carriage house, four-stall horse stable and even a private lake stocked with fish.
Jones told the The Wall Street Journal that he planned to stay within the area after listing the property, as the home is near his parents.
