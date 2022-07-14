Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones buys $3m Blue Ridge mansion

As reported by reatlor.com, Jones purchased the $3 million home on “Lake Blue Ridge with a wow factor” back in February. The one-acre estate is in Morganton and features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, as well as stunning mountain views. Other amenities include multiple kitchens, a wine cellar, a boat dock with party deck, gated entrance, sauna and a garage featuring a bonus room.

The cabin features an open layout, a wood-burning fireplace, custom bar, chef’s kitchen, breakfast space, spacious dinging room, keeping room and upscale appliances.