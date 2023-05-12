X

Chipper Jones finds buyer for enormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Chipper Jones’ Georgia mansion sold for $11 million

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones just scored a grand slam in the real estate market. According to TMZ, Jones recently sold his enormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion for $11 million. The retired MLB icon earned a tidy $1.75 million profit, having purchased the home for $9.25 million back in 2018.

The home, listed by Katie McGuirk of Ansley Real Estate, was initially given a $15 million price tag in 2022, but saw a price drop after many several months on the market. Situated on 37 wooded acres of land, it’s a palatial estate that comes equipped with its own private lake.

The Georgia mansion features a number of stunning amenities, including a glass-encased wine room, sauna, move room, four fireplaces and a playroom with two-story playhouses and a rock climbing wall. Jones’ former home also has a nine-car garage, Olympic-size heated pool, a separate carriage house, four-stall horse stable, gardens and fountains.

“Nestled on 37 wooded acres, this extraordinary estate, the personal home of Hall of Fame athlete Chipper Jones, was designed to allow the considerable beauty of its location to shine,” Ansley Real Estate’s listing said. “The setting is matched only by the grandeur of the house itself which takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings.”

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Jones revealed that he decided to put the estate on the market because he believed it was time to downsize and move closer to his family. In 2022, Jones purchased a Blue Ridge mansion for $3 million. The lake house is 5,788 square feet, features five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and is officially Jones’ new home.

Following a stunning career with a .303 career batting average, 468 home runs and 1,623 runs batted in, Chipper Jones retired from Major League Baseball in 2012. The Atlanta Braves would go on to retire Jones’ No. 10 jersey, with the iconic player being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

