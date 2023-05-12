Chipper Jones finds buyer for enormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion

The Georgia mansion features a number of stunning amenities, including a glass-encased wine room, sauna, move room, four fireplaces and a playroom with two-story playhouses and a rock climbing wall. Jones’ former home also has a nine-car garage, Olympic-size heated pool, a separate carriage house, four-stall horse stable, gardens and fountains.

“Nestled on 37 wooded acres, this extraordinary estate, the personal home of Hall of Fame athlete Chipper Jones, was designed to allow the considerable beauty of its location to shine,” Ansley Real Estate’s listing said. “The setting is matched only by the grandeur of the house itself which takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings.”