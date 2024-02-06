Music moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z took their power couple status to new heights last year, making the most expensive home purchase of 2023.
According to Realtor.com, the two performers beat out the likes of Amazon’s billionaire titan of industry Jeff Bezos and the entire town of Darien, Connecticut. The city purchased a significant property previously privately owned, but R&B’s favorite couple ultimately proved to have far more spending power.
How much was Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s record-breaking Malibu mansion? They paid a whopping $190 million — in cash. It was a historic sale for the state, as well, because it is the most expensive single-family home ever sold in California. And it beat the previous record holder by $13 million.
At 40,000 square feet, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s massive home has earned mansion status eight times over in square footage alone. The property is on Malibu’s celebrity-filled Paradise Cove and includes an eight-acre bluff that overlooks the pearlescent Pacific Ocean. Erecting the mansion took original owner William Bell — who initially intended for the home to house their art collection — and architect Tadao Ando nearly 15 years, having been finished back in 2014.
Few details concerning the home’s interior are known at this time, but architectural photographer Anthony Barcelo offered fans a glimpse of the Malibu mansion on social media. He referred to the home as “a true architectural masterpiece” while showing off an aerial shot of the property.
Barcelo later returned to Instagram to share a photo of the home’s reflection pool, one of the few design details known about the property.
The Malibu mansion is far from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first foray into pricey home buying, however. The power couple purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million back in 2017. After adding to the home and performing some renovations, the home is now priced at more than $100 million.
