Music moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z took their power couple status to new heights last year, making the most expensive home purchase of 2023.

According to Realtor.com, the two performers beat out the likes of Amazon’s billionaire titan of industry Jeff Bezos and the entire town of Darien, Connecticut. The city purchased a significant property previously privately owned, but R&B’s favorite couple ultimately proved to have far more spending power.

How much was Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s record-breaking Malibu mansion? They paid a whopping $190 million — in cash. It was a historic sale for the state, as well, because it is the most expensive single-family home ever sold in California. And it beat the previous record holder by $13 million.