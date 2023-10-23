Jay-Z weighs in on viral debate: lunch with the mogul or $500k?

‘The blueprint — literally — to me and my life and my journey is there already’
The latest social media debate asks users whether they’d rather share a meal with rapper and music mogul Jay-Z or receive $500,000 cash?

While lots of users said they’d take the cash, Twitter user @profitwithant summed up the feeling of many, saying he’d choose a meal with Jay-Z because “the right mentor will guide you to success. The right mentor is a cheat code leveraging their experience and expertise, and that is PRICELESS!”

Now, Jay-Z has weighed in himself, during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, saying he’d definitely take the money.

“You gotta take the money. What I’mma say?”

King pointed out that some people thought they’d get business insights from the mogul, but the “Empire State of Mind” argued that there’s plenty of free advice in his music and life story.

“Because you got all that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal,” Jay-Z said. “Take the $500,000, buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It’s all there.”

The 24-time Grammy Award winner referenced his 2021 album “The Blueprint” as a particularly good source for the keys to his success.

“If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened.”

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Inside City Hall: Is this the end of the Buckhead cityhood movement?
2h ago

