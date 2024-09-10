Things to Do

Atlanta Police Department releases incident report in rapper Rich Homie Quan’s death

The 33-year-old rapper died on Thursday.
Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan performs at the V103 third anniversary Winterfest concert at Philips Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2017. The artist, known for hits like "Type of Way," died on Sept. 5, 2024. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan performs at the V103 third anniversary Winterfest concert at Philips Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2017. The artist, known for hits like "Type of Way," died on Sept. 5, 2024. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)
By
18 hours ago

On Monday, the Atlanta Police Department published more details related to Rich Homie Quan’s death.

The rapper, Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died Thursday after being found unresponsive by his girlfriend at their southwest Atlanta home. He was 33. An officer was dispatched to the scene around 11:30 a.m. after the girlfriend’s 911 call. The officer talked to Lamar’s girlfriend and brother.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Lamar’s brother found the rapper asleep on the floor near the kitchen counter.

“(His brother) advised me that it was very unusual because he had food in his mouth,” the officer wrote in his report. “He lifted him up and put him on the sofa.”

At 6:45 a.m., his girlfriend woke up to take her child to school and noticed that Lamar was asleep on the sofa and put a blanket over him. When she returned to home, she noticed that he was still asleep, so she went back to bed. She later checked on him around 11 a.m., noticed his body was cold and proceeded to call 911. She stated he started foaming at the mouth.

“I don’t feel a heartbeat,” she said in the 911 call. “I don’t see him breathing.”

Lamar was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could take up to 90 business days for the report to be released.

ExploreRich Homie Quan made popular hits in the early 2010s like ‘Lifestyle’ and ‘Type of Way.’

Lamar was raised in East Atlanta and attended Ronald E. McNair High School, where he excelled at baseball. In the early 2010s, Lamar became popular for his trap hits like “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)”. Along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, he formed the Cash Money duo Rich Gang. The group is notable for their 2014 hit “Lifestyle.”

On Monday, Corey Lamar, the rapper’s dad and manager, called into Yung Joc’s Streetz Morning Takeover radio show to share that the family has plans for a public funeral service and noted that more details will come soon.

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

