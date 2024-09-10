“(His brother) advised me that it was very unusual because he had food in his mouth,” the officer wrote in his report. “He lifted him up and put him on the sofa.”

At 6:45 a.m., his girlfriend woke up to take her child to school and noticed that Lamar was asleep on the sofa and put a blanket over him. When she returned to home, she noticed that he was still asleep, so she went back to bed. She later checked on him around 11 a.m., noticed his body was cold and proceeded to call 911. She stated he started foaming at the mouth.

“I don’t feel a heartbeat,” she said in the 911 call. “I don’t see him breathing.”

Lamar was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could take up to 90 business days for the report to be released.

Lamar was raised in East Atlanta and attended Ronald E. McNair High School, where he excelled at baseball. In the early 2010s, Lamar became popular for his trap hits like “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)”. Along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, he formed the Cash Money duo Rich Gang. The group is notable for their 2014 hit “Lifestyle.”

On Monday, Corey Lamar, the rapper’s dad and manager, called into Yung Joc’s Streetz Morning Takeover radio show to share that the family has plans for a public funeral service and noted that more details will come soon.