Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23

The lots will feature a range of Rogers’ awards, wardrobe, equipment and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, household and personal items. In a press release, Julien’s said the items in part came from Rogers’ former mansion in Sandy Springs where he lived from 2012 until he sold it for $2.38 million in 2018.

Rogers collected multiple Grammy awards and garnered dozens of pop and country hits over the years, from “The Gambler” and “Lady” to “Lucille” and “Coward of the County.” He performed his final concert in 2017 and died in 2020 at age 81 of “natural causes,” according to his family.