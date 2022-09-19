ajc logo
Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23

FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The country legend died in 2020.

The estate for late country legend and longtime Atlanta resident Kenny Rogers is placing some of his memorabilia and personal effects up for auction next month.

The three-day auction will be held in person at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles and online at julienslive.com.

People can view the 1,200 lots in person at Julien’s Auctions from Oct. 17-21.

The lots will feature a range of Rogers’ awards, wardrobe, equipment and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, household and personal items. In a press release, Julien’s said the items in part came from Rogers’ former mansion in Sandy Springs where he lived from 2012 until he sold it for $2.38 million in 2018.

Rogers collected multiple Grammy awards and garnered dozens of pop and country hits over the years, from “The Gambler” and “Lady” to “Lucille” and “Coward of the County.” He performed his final concert in 2017 and died in 2020 at age 81 of “natural causes,” according to his family.

An undisclosed portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides medical expenses to musicians.

>>RELATED: AJC’s final interview with Kenny Rogers from 2016

Among the items you can bid on:

- Rogers’ soloist lead sheets when he participated in the 1985 charity single “We are the World,” signed by members of USA for Africa such as Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen.

- His 2013 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

- A framed “Islands in the Stream” Gold Digital Sales Award commemoration.

- His collection of original celebrity portraits, inscribed by individuals like Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball, Elton John, Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood.

- A letter from Chris Stapleton indicating that he would like to participate in Kenny Rogers’ final performance in 2017.

- Two typed letters from Dolly Parton, one speaking about their final performance together in 2017, the other letter ending with the words, “I will always love you.”

- Clothing and personal effects from the five “The Gambler” TV films, which aired on CBS between 1980 and 1994.

- A collection of Rogers’ stage-worn outfits and wardrobe.

- A 2015 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

