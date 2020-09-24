Podcast: The best travel-related television shows to watch right now

This week we talk about ways to visit a new place without leaving your couch. If you’re missing quality travel time, travel shows can give you a taste of the world without leaving home. Revisit some of your favorite spots, or take a vicarious tour through places you’ve never been. PBS and the Travel Channel used to be among the few options for travel TV, but with the wide array of options available now, you’ll find them in many more places. In this episode of accessAtlanta, Rodney Ho takes us through some of the best in travel-related television.