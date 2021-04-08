Plant sales and trails: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Rugby ATL vs. Rugby United New York. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11. $20-$50. Lupo Field at Life University, 1494 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 888-841-2787. rugbyatl.showare.com.

Watch Atlanta’s professional rugby team, Rugby ATL, take on Rugby United New York.

Reverend Hylton and Friends with Jeff & Jenna. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, April 9. $20 general admission, $100 for a table for four. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361. hunthousemarietta.com.

Enjoy music from Reverend Hylton, who’s known for Americana songs about relatable life experiences. If you’d like, order farm-to-table fare from Parsley’s Catering onsite to enjoy during the performance.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Free admission and parking. Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, Joe Mack Ballroom, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-772-4359. atlcoin.com.

Browse and buy collectible and investment coins, currency and bullion at over 35 tables. Masks are required, and be advised that some dealers accept only cash.

DeKalb

Master Gardener Talk, Book Sale and Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. book and plant sale, talk at 11 a.m. (sales will pause during the talk). Saturday, April 10. The Barn at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody. 404-668-0064. dcgo.org.

Master gardener Cyndi McGill will speak about selecting, cultivating, harvesting, storing and using herbs from your garden, and a book and plant sale will also be held.

Pandemic Porch Portraits. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Free. beside the Western wetlands, Lakeshore Drive, Pine Lake. email PLArtwall@gmail.com for more information. pinelakega.net/Portraits.aspx.

Visit a photo wall with portraits of Pine Lake residents posing with their families, pets, plants and creative projects. Masks and social distancing are required.

Gifts of the Trees. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 11. $65 non-members, $55 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Go on a guided walk of the Nature Center and learn about the healing qualities of six types of local trees. You’ll learn how to identify beneficial trees, how to safely harvest from them without causing damage and make an herbal remedy to take home.

Caffeine and Octane. 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, April 11. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-551-4454. caffeineandoctane.com.

Ooh and aah over all makes and models of cars at this largest monthly car show in North America.

Explore Explore the fairy village at Halcyon on a special day this month

North Fulton

Taste of Canton Street at Gate City. noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Free admission, tastes are under $5 each. Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. facebook.com.

Sample dishes from your choice of 13 local restaurants and vote on your favorite.

Taxonomy on the Trail. 11 a.m.-noon. Friday, April 9. $10 for adults, $7 for seniors age 65 and up and students age 13-18 and $6 for children age 3-12. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Drive, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Learn and practice taxonomy (the study of classifying living organisms) as you’re joined by a naturalist on a forested hiking trail.

The Pig in the Greens. 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. $50 per person. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbritestudio.com.

Watch and learn as a chef prepares pork and greens dishes such as smoked ham hock collard greens with pepper sauce and sample them afterward.

Bar-Less Barre. 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11 (arrive 15 minutes early to sign waiver). Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3256. calendarwiz.com.

Bring an exercise mat to participate in bar-less barre, a low-impact full-body workout.

Gwinnett

Monkey Wrench Brewing 5K. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10. $25-$35. Monkey Wrench Brewing, 3425 Martin Farm Road, Suwanee. 678-521-2142. facebook.com.

Celebrate craft beer, run along a beautiful creek path and raise money for Annandale Village.

Repticon Atlanta. two-hour time blocks: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. $5-$12. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 863-268-4273. repticon.com.

See and buy reptiles and other exotic pets from top breeders and educators.

Cash Unchained. 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. 37 Main, 37 E. Main St. NE, Buford. $7-$99. 1-888-415-3517. buford.37main.com.

Hear Johnny Cash’s hits in a solo tribute from Cash Unchained.

Date Night at The Hudgens. Book for Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and ongoing. $100 per couple. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002. thehudgens.org.

Book a clay-date for you and your partner at The Hudgens and make 2-3 pieces each. Your pots will be finished in about 4-6 weeks, and you can come back and pick up what you made.