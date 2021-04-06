Get your sweet tooth ready for America’s largest dessert festival

Festival-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Champion through 6 p.m. and trophies will be handed out at 6:30 p.m.

In preparation for the event, Dessert Wars is offering a few tips.

Tickets don’t need to be printed as they can be scanned from your phone. There are also no additional fees for desserts once you enter, so your tickets are the only thing you’ll have to pay for. To ensure the optimal experience, attendance will be capped. You’ll also have to remain at the festival once you arrive as reentry is prohibited.

And perhaps the biggest tip of all: stretchy pants are recommended.

Dessert Wars Atlanta

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Cobb Galleria Centre: 2 Galleria Parkway Southeast, Atlanta

Cost: $45-$65