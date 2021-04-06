Get your sweet tooth ready for America’s largest dessert festival

If sweets make you sing, then a festival coming to metro Atlanta next month is sure to tickle your fancy.
Dessert Wars, which is touted as the largest dessert festival in America, is coming to Cobb Galleria Centre Sunday, May 2.
“Dessert Wars is a celebration of the ‘foodie’ lifestyle, featuring dessert vendors vying for the title of Dessert Champion. The event features a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts,” the event description read. More than 50 local dessert vendors will be offering sweet treats at the festival.
Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are on sale now. Attendees are encouraged to buy early since the event sells out every year.
The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with VIP entry opening an hour before the 4 p.m. general admission begins. VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets and a “go-box” while general admission gets attendees will receive a “go-box” and 30 sample tickets.
Festival-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Champion through 6 p.m. and trophies will be handed out at 6:30 p.m.
In preparation for the event, Dessert Wars is offering a few tips.
Tickets don’t need to be printed as they can be scanned from your phone. There are also no additional fees for desserts once you enter, so your tickets are the only thing you’ll have to pay for. To ensure the optimal experience, attendance will be capped. You’ll also have to remain at the festival once you arrive as reentry is prohibited.
And perhaps the biggest tip of all: stretchy pants are recommended.
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Cobb Galleria Centre: 2 Galleria Parkway Southeast, Atlanta
Cost: $45-$65