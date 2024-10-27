One Musicfest kicks off day two aiming to ‘keep the good vibes going’

Things to Do

Today is the second day of One Musicfest, held this year in Central Park. The annual musical festival marks its 15th anniversary this year.

Today is the second day of One Musicfest, held this year in Central Park. The annual musical festival marks its 15th anniversary this year.
Updated 7 minutes ago

One Musicfest is back with its second day of performances in Atlanta’s Central Park.

On tap today are rappers Sexyy Red and GloRilla in back-to-back sets this evening. Earlier in the day, the festival takes us back with R&B group Dru Hill providing some lyrical nostalgia. A trio of powerhouse singers ― Victoria Monét, Keyshia Cole and Jill Scott — add more star power to Sunday’s lineup.

Atlanta’s own Gunna is scheduled to close out the festival Sunday. The rapper’s One Musicfest performance follows his concert at State Farm Arena this summer, which was his first time performing in his hometown since being released from Fulton County Jail in 2022, ending his involvement in the long-running YSL gang case.

Sunday’s performances run through 10 p.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of journalists at the festival. Follow @ajc and @itsuatl, and here, throughout the day for updates, reviews and photos.

Live updates from the festival

Dajah Dorn wakes up Central Park

If a beat drops and no one is around to hear it, is it still awesome? Yes.

At a cloudy 69 degrees, things were a lot calmer and cooler at the P&G stage ahead of Sunday’s One Musicfest opener. But Dajah Dorn brought the heat to a few dozen gathering festival goers.

R&B singer Dajah Dorn kicks off day two of One Musicfest before a small audience on Sunday, Oct. 27 2024.

She woke up Central Park on this sleepy Sunday. “I Don’t Want You,” “Twice on Sunday,” “Love U 4 Free” — she gave the slowly growing Atlanta crowd her biggest hits. It’s the gravity of these weighty performances, from big names and newcomers alike, that has pulled so many from Georgia’s capital city into Central Park’s orbit.

Perhaps a major headliner in the making? Time will tell, but Dorn definitely made some new fans today. The P&G stage is warmed up for Koryn Hawthorne to light things up at 1 p.m., and this crowd isn’t going anywhere. Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” will want to tune in.

— Hunter Boyce

The gates have opened on day two of One Musicfest

It’s blue skies and cool clouds this Sunday, and Central Park has become a treat for the senses. Photo booths bedazzled to Insta-worthy effect greet you as you enter the grounds, followed by the sweet smell of food trucks. Of course, there’s the main attraction — music from some of the scene’s biggest names and most crowd pleasing up-and-comers. Dajah Dorn will start things off at the P&G stage at 12:30 p.m., but the festival won’t stop until 10 p.m.

— Hunter Boyce

One Musicfest’s 15th anniversary kicks off day two Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at Atlanta's Central Park.

Day one of the festival saw a mix of performances from DJ Greg Street with a surprise performance from Big Boi, to Method Man and Redman and Ari Lennox.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock stopped by the encourage the crowd to vote, and rapper Nelly brought out hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Murphy Lee.

Earth, Wind & Fire brought some old school '70s funk and R&B to One Musicfest. Photo by Ronald R. Williams III

The festival faced some challenges even before it got underway — a move to a smaller venue and a last-minute cancellation by headliner Cardi B due to an undisclosed medical condition. Saturday saw some late set starts and some technical glitches but finished strong with performances by Earth, Wind & Fire and Latto, who replaced Cardi B.

