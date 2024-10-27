One Musicfest kicks off day two aiming to ‘keep the good vibes going’

Sunday’s performances run through 10 p.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of journalists at the festival. Follow @ajc and @itsuatl, and here, throughout the day for updates, reviews and photos.

Explore Day One of the 15th annual One Musicfest delivers unforgettable moments

We’re keeping the good vibes going for Day 2! 🎉 Boy are y’all in for a treat! 😉#OMF2024 #OMF15Years #ONEMusicfest pic.twitter.com/Qyrg1o6GnL — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 27, 2024

Live updates from the festival

Dajah Dorn wakes up Central Park

If a beat drops and no one is around to hear it, is it still awesome? Yes.

At a cloudy 69 degrees, things were a lot calmer and cooler at the P&G stage ahead of Sunday’s One Musicfest opener. But Dajah Dorn brought the heat to a few dozen gathering festival goers.

Credit: Hunter Boyce/AJC Credit: Hunter Boyce/AJC

She woke up Central Park on this sleepy Sunday. “I Don’t Want You,” “Twice on Sunday,” “Love U 4 Free” — she gave the slowly growing Atlanta crowd her biggest hits. It’s the gravity of these weighty performances, from big names and newcomers alike, that has pulled so many from Georgia’s capital city into Central Park’s orbit.

Perhaps a major headliner in the making? Time will tell, but Dorn definitely made some new fans today. The P&G stage is warmed up for Koryn Hawthorne to light things up at 1 p.m., and this crowd isn’t going anywhere. Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” will want to tune in.

— Hunter Boyce

The gates have opened on day two of One Musicfest

It’s blue skies and cool clouds this Sunday, and Central Park has become a treat for the senses. Photo booths bedazzled to Insta-worthy effect greet you as you enter the grounds, followed by the sweet smell of food trucks. Of course, there’s the main attraction — music from some of the scene’s biggest names and most crowd pleasing up-and-comers. Dajah Dorn will start things off at the P&G stage at 12:30 p.m., but the festival won’t stop until 10 p.m.

— Hunter Boyce

Credit: Hunter Boyce/AJC Credit: Hunter Boyce/AJC

Day one of the festival saw a mix of performances from DJ Greg Street with a surprise performance from Big Boi, to Method Man and Redman and Ari Lennox.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock stopped by the encourage the crowd to vote, and rapper Nelly brought out hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Murphy Lee.

Credit: Ronald R. Williams III Credit: Ronald R. Williams III

The festival faced some challenges even before it got underway — a move to a smaller venue and a last-minute cancellation by headliner Cardi B due to an undisclosed medical condition. Saturday saw some late set starts and some technical glitches but finished strong with performances by Earth, Wind & Fire and Latto, who replaced Cardi B.