Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka dance at Centre Court and post about it on TikTok and Instagram

LONDON (AP) — Just in case anyone might have wondered whether there was any lingering animosity between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka after their French Open final, the two tennis stars offered proof that all is well by dancing together at Wimbledon on Friday and posting videos on social media.

"TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram feed below a clip of the duo showing off their moves on the Centre Court grass to the strains of the 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory.

Gauff, a frequent TikTok user, put up a video of the pair standing outside the main stadium at the All England Club and mouthing along to a track with the words: "OK, guys, we're back. Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you."