Study: Drink pink to run faster, farther

Why pink? It is associated with perceived sweetness and, therefore, increases expectations of sugar and carbohydrate intake, they wrote.

“The influence of colour on athletic performance has received interest previously, from its effect on a sportsperson’s kit to its impact on testosterone and muscular power,” said Dr. Sanjoy Deb, corresponding author on the paper from the University of Westminster. “Similarly, the role of colour in gastronomy has received widespread interest, with research published on how visual cues or colour can affect subsequent flavour perception when eating and drinking.

“The findings from our study combine the art of gastronomy with performance nutrition, as adding a pink colourant to an artificially sweetened solution not only enhanced the perception of sweetness, but also enhanced feelings of pleasure, self-selected running speed and distance covered during a run.”

The results showed the participants ran an average 232 yards farther with the pink drink, and their mean speed increased by 4.4%. Feelings of pleasure were also enhanced, meaning participants found running more enjoyable, the researchers wrote.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, is the first to investigate the effect of drink color on exercise performance and provides the potential to open a new avenue of research in the field of sports drinks and exercise.

