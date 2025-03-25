Move For Grady: Walk, run and bike around downtown Atlanta for a good cause

The whirring of speeding bicycles, the clattering of determined joggers, the constant hum of a bustling city in motion — Move For Grady 2025 is sprinting back to downtown Atlanta on April 26. And it’s all for a good cause.

Move For Grady is a fundraiser where thousands of walkers, runners, cyclists and volunteers raise money for Grady Hospital — home to Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center. The 10K portion of the event is also a qualifier for this year’s The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

“Move For Grady was created in 2018 for the purpose of offering a way for the community to engage with and support Grady” Grady Health Foundation president Joselyn Baker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We raise [money] throughout the year through events like Move For Grady, [which] really help us make an even bigger difference in the community by ensuring access to care, by ensuring that everybody in our community can get the kind of care they need, where they need it. And so this event has become just a great way for people to engage with us, to learn more about what we do to support one of Atlanta’s most important civic institutions.”

From riding to walking, here’s everything to know about participating in Move For Grady this year:

Ride

Want to have a wheely good time? Hop on your bike and ride on one of Move For Grady’s three bicycle routes this year. They come in three distances: 20, 45 and 62 miles.

All routes begin and end at Georgia State University’s Center Park Stadium in downtown Atlanta. The routes will be open to normal traffic, so the rules of the road will still apply. While the two shorter routes will take cyclists from East Point to College Park, the 62-mile rout will take them as far as Union City and through Chattahoochee Hills.

Registration for the cycling events range from $85 to $110 and can be completed at moveforgrady.com. For digital maps of each bike route, visit moveforgrady.com/ride. Riders can also participate virtually for $45. For a full breakdown of the registration fees, visit moveforgrady.com/registration-fees.

Run or walk

Move For Grady will feature two foot races — a 5K and a 10K — and participants can run or walk in either. Those interested in scoring a good placement in the AJC Peachtree Road Race may want to give the qualifying 10K a try.

Both run/walk events start and finish at Center Parc Stadium. The 5K will take participants through the Grant Park and Summerhill neighborhoods, while the 10K goes through Castleberry Hill and the southern part of downtown as well.

Registration for the run/walk events range from $35 to $65 and can be completed at moveforgrady.com. For digital maps of each run/walk route, visit moveforgrady.com/run-walk. People can also participate virtually for $45. For a full breakdown of the registration fees, visit moveforgrady.com/registration-fees.

Start times and directions

Move For Grady will take place April 26 at Center Parc Stadium, which can be found at 755 Hank Aaron Dr. SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Signage, officers, and flaggers will be nearby to guide drivers to stadium parking. From I-75/I-85, drivers will want to take Exit 246.

The 62-mile bike event will begin at 7 a.m., while the 45-mile version begins at 7:15 a.m. and the 20-mile version at 7:30 a.m. The 10K run/walk event begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K begins at 8:20 a.m.

Packet pick up

Move For Grady participants will also need to pick up their packets, which can be done at Center Parc Stadium starting at 6 a.m. on April 26. Once all of the events are underway, packet pickup will close. The event’s website advises participants to anticipate needing extra time that morning to pick up their packets.

To save time no race day, consider picking up your packet ahead of the big day; visit moveforgrady.com/packet-pickup to learn more.

Explore Grady Memorial Hospital rated among best in nation in two categories

Volunteering

You don’t have to ride, walk or run to participate in Move For Grady. Volunteers are essential to pulling off a big event like this.

“We’ve got hundreds of volunteer opportunities available,” Baker explained. “Our volunteers tell us it’s just as fun to volunteer as it is to participate. We need people to help us with press stops. We need folks to help us with our packet pickup on the day of the event. We love having a big cheering section at the finish line so, as our runners and walkers and cyclists come through, they get celebrated for what they’ve accomplished. They need help with our party afterward. We’re serving food and drinks. We’ve got some other opportunities for activities and engagements.”

To volunteer, visit moveforgrady.com/volunteer.

After-party

The day doesn’t end when participants cross the finish line. Move For Grady has a lively after-party to celebrate the community.

“When you finish, we’ve got a full party going,” Baker said. “There’ll be food throughout the day. There’ll be drinks served at our Delta bar throughout the day. We’ll have activities for kids. We’ll have some great music, plenty of places for people to hang out, enjoy being with each other to talk about the experience they had that day. And we really do look forward to that celebration. And as everybody’s finishing, everybody’s feeling proud about what they’ve done, and we have the chance to tell them thank you and offer just a really fun Saturday morning.”

Bottom line

Move For Grady is many things: an opportunity to qualify for the biggest 10K event in the world, a fun way to break a sweat, a chance for community growth, a way to raise money for an important cause.

“No one in our city can live their best life, truly successful, if they don’t have their health,” Baker noted. “Grady is here to make sure that no matter who you are, no matter what you need, your health care needs will be taken care of. And that’s something that’s so important for all of us to understand that connection between a healthy community and a healthy city.”

While the event is an opportunity to bring the city together, it’s also an opportunity to make it a little healthier too.

“The work Grady does costs more than the funds Grady receives,’ Baker said. “So much of what we do on the preventive care side, on the screening side — addressing chronic disease, ensuring people have access to healthy food — those are all things that are funded by philanthropic support, by people who choose to give.

“And those sometimes are the things that make the biggest difference in somebody really being able to be healthy and live their best life. So when you’re deciding what to do on the last Saturday in April, why wouldn’t you choose to come support something that’s helping so many people and, at the same time, doing something for yourself? Get a 5K in. Get a 10 K in. Get a bike, ride in, have some fun and really just enjoy a beautiful spring Saturday.”

To donate, or to learn more, visit moveforgrady.com.