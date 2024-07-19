Grady Memorial Hospital rated among best in nation in two categories

Grady Memorial Hospital is one of the best in the country in two categories of U.S. News and World Report’s lastest ranking.

The news outlet recently published its list of best hospitals for 2024. Although Grady didn’t make the cut for the overall rankings, it was rated high performing for its treatment of heart failures and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“We are proud to once again be honored as a high-performing hospital,” John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health System, said in a news release. “This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of our talented team of physicians, nurses, and other medical staff who strive daily to provide exceptional care to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.”

The procedure and condition ratings, such as those for heart disease and COPD treatment, focus on common yet specific forms of treatment.

“Because the procedures and conditions evaluated are performed at many more hospitals than the specialties, the evaluations produce ratings rather than numerical rankings,” U.S. News reported. “Hospitals that treat enough patients to be evaluated are rated one of three ways for each procedure or condition: high performing, average or below average.”

More than 6,000 hospitals were evaluated for heart disease and COPD treatment this year, with only 773 achieving the “high performing” rating awarded to Grady. That puts the Atlanta hospital in the top 13%.

“For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News and World Report, said in a news release. “The ‘High Performing’ designation acknowledges hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care for speciﬁc medical procedures and conditions. This recognition highlights their expertise and commitment to patient well-being.”