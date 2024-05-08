‘Wait until you see what we do next’: Move For Grady sees record turnout

Thousands took to the closed streets. Hundreds stayed to volunteer. Numerous donated significant sums. Move For Grady, the Atlanta-based health care system’s annual fundraiser, had a record turnout for its big return to downtown Atlanta this year. But at the Grady Health Foundation, it’s already full steam ahead for what comes next.

“Wait until you see what we do next year,” foundation president Joselyn Baker wrote on Facebook.

The fundraiser (formerly VeloCity Atlanta) raises money to ensure locals have equitable access to quality health care. On April 27, Grady partnered with Georgia State University to offer Atlanta runners, walkers and bike riders fully supported 62- and 20-mile cycling distances, a family-friendly intown spin, 10K and 5K run/walk options, and a 1-mile downhill dash.

Around 45% more people participated in this year’s record-breaking event than in 2023 — 2,150 in total.

“We had (nearly) 700 more participants in 2024 than we did in 2023,” Baker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “(It was) just an incredibly diverse, energetic group of runners, walkers and cyclists.”

Although the activities have come to an end, Move For Grady will continue to accept donations until Sunday. Since its inception in 2018, the annual fundraiser has now raised over $6 million.

What motivated so many to participate?

“We hope that this event becomes a part of the fabric of Atlanta, that on the last Saturday of April — every year — this community comes together … individuals, community organizations, athletes, companies, anybody who cares about Grady — that this is the day we all come together.”

“We really do hope that this becomes a calendar event, kind of like the Peachtree Road Race,” she continued. “Everybody knows that happens on the 4th of July. We want everybody to know that they can come to Move For Grady on the last Saturday of April.”

And on April 27, thousands walked, ran and biked for a good cause. Afterward, they celebrated in style.

“Pop-Up on the Plaza was where everybody could gather after they finished,” Baker said, speaking on the event’s celebration finale.

Participants snacked on Chick-fil-A biscuits and food from the local Hero Doughnuts and Buns, sipped on drinks crafted by a special Delta bar, and more.

“We had a great chalk artist there so that people who wanted to could participate in some fun chalk art,” she said. “We had folks out there helping people stretch, giving some shoulder massages. There’s a lot going on, and that’s where we all spent our time as everybody finished. We kept that Pop-Up on the Plaza going all day, until our very last cyclist came in at about 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon, so it was a pop-up with a purpose and a whole lot of fun.”

What comes next?

Next year’s Move For Grady event is already locked in for April 26. Baker said she and her colleagues are cooking up ideas for how to improve on this year’s record-breaking turnout.

“We’ve listened to our participants over the years,” she said. “We’ve taken their feedback on routes. We’ve taken their feedback on what they think would make the day more fun and exciting. And we’re already thinking about: How do we grow? How do we make this an even better experience? How do we maybe even add some more ways for people to Move for Grady?

“And so, absolutely, ‘wait till you see what we do next year’ is kind of the theme we’re working under right now. We know we’re going to be on April 26, 2025, there at Georgia State Stadium again.”