Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO talks downtown vision with Monica Pearson

Back in the 1980s, Katie Kirkpatrick, the president and chief executive officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, followed a path few women were taking. She pursued a civil engineering degree at Auburn University.

Her path to running an organization focused on making the 29-county region an attractive place for businesses started with Gold Kist, which began as an agri-services co-op based in Carrollton. It was her first job out of college.

“I think the toughest lesson that I have had in my professional career was when Gold Kist went through a hostile takeover,” she tells Monica Pearson. “So this is a company where I’d grown up in it, I had been hired for my first job, I fully expected to retire from the company.”