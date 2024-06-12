Things to Do

Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO talks downtown vision with Monica Pearson

Katie Kirkpatrick discusses how her civil engineering degree translates to her current job.
By
30 minutes ago

Back in the 1980s, Katie Kirkpatrick, the president and chief executive officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, followed a path few women were taking. She pursued a civil engineering degree at Auburn University.

Her path to running an organization focused on making the 29-county region an attractive place for businesses started with Gold Kist, which began as an agri-services co-op based in Carrollton. It was her first job out of college.

“I think the toughest lesson that I have had in my professional career was when Gold Kist went through a hostile takeover,” she tells Monica Pearson. “So this is a company where I’d grown up in it, I had been hired for my first job, I fully expected to retire from the company.”

Metro Atlanta Chamber President & CEO Katie Kirkpatrick speaks during the unveiling of the new marketing campaign, “Where You Belong,” at the St. Regis Hotel, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Following her departure from Gold Kist, she began her career at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, starting in environmental affairs in 2007 and eventually becoming president and CEO in 2020.

Her problem-solving skills as an engineer have served her well in that role. “Give me something that is complex, really involves lots of partners and lots of different viewpoints,” she said. “To me, there’s something incredible about bringing people together to solve a complex problem.”

ExploreStream this episode of "The Monica Pearson Show"

One such problem is creating a sustainable vision for downtown Atlanta, and, Kirkpatrick says, “thinking about downtown and what it means, connected to the rest of the region, it really is the heartbeat. So we have to take care of our heart, right?”

“Most people don’t realize that 50 million plus people pass through our downtown annually, and oftentimes it is their only impression … So it’s really important for that first impression to matter.”

Browse recent interviews with Atlanta celebrities

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles
2h ago

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Rand Lines

Review: ASO defies tradition with disputed Mozart, Ring Cycle suite
Review: Family-friendly ‘Musketeers’ is all for fun at Shakespeare Tavern
National Book Award winner humanizes Harriet Tubman in ‘Night Flyer’
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
2h ago
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith