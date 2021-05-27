Memorial Day Events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Glover Park Concert Series. 8 p.m. Friday, May 28. Free. Glover Park, Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. mariettaga.gov.

Come out to Glover Park to hear music from The Grapevine, an energetic party band. Bring blankets and lawn chairs if you’d like to be more comfortable.

Classic Car Cruise. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Free to the public, $2 per vehicle entry. 4835 N. Main St., Acworth. 770-917-1234. acworthtourism.org.

Bring your classic car to show off or drop by to see the vehicles. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

Memorial Day Observance. noon. Monday, May 31. Free. Veteran’s Memorial at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs. 770-943-1666. cityofpowdersprings.org.

Remember the men and women who gave all defending our freedom.

DeKalb

Lasershow and Fireworks. 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 28-Monday, May 31. $20 for laser show square that holds up to four adults, or $10 added to an attractions pass ($22.95 and up). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. stonemountainpark.com.

See a specially choreographed musical tribute in honor of Memorial Day. Fully vaccinated guests and those 12 and under can attend without a mask or physical distancing. Non-vaccinated guests older than 12 must wear a mask in indoor areas, and they’re optional in outdoor areas where social distancing can be maintained.

Michelle Malone. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29. $25. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eventbrite.com.

Listen to music from award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Michelle Malone. Masks and social distancing are required.

USO Benefit Car Show. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. The entry fee is a donation to USO Georgia. Handy Ace Hardware, 3969 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker. m.facebook.com.

Admire cars of all makes, models and years while you enjoy burgers and hot dogs, listen to music and more.

Yoga in the Park. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday, May 30. $12. Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road SW, Stone Mountain. eventbrite.com.

Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat, and take a beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class.

North Fulton

Spring Home & Garden Show. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Free. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-844-0213. northpointmall.com.

Visit with contractors who are showcasing the latest home improvement trends.

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Free. The Grove at Wills Park, directly behind the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell Road, Alpharetta. splashfestivals.com.

Shop for handmade goods from around 100 artists. Masks are requested.

Memorial Day Tribute. 9 a.m. Monday, May 31. virtual event. alpharetta.ga.us.

Watch Alpharetta’s virtual Memorial Day Tribute, which includes keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jeff Davis, USMC (ret.).

Cosmic Charlie. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29. $100 for a parking lot space that accommodates up to four people. From The Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. visitroswellga.com.

Relive Grateful Dead hits with cover band Cosmic Charlie.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Anime Day. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. $5 admission, free for military personnel and kids 10 and under. Infinite Energy Forum, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Gwinnett. 770-813-7500. atlanta.animeday.net.

Browse through over 10,000 square feet of vendors, artists, videos and events. Prize giveaways, cosplay and fan panels will also be featured.

Ladies of the ’80s. 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29. From $60 (two-ticket pod)/$120 (four-ticket pod). Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Jam with the Ladies of the ’80s cabaret in a tribute to icons like Madonna, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper and more. Masks and temperature checks are required.

Wing Fling Cookout. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Free admission, $10 to sample all the contestants’ wings. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. 478-256-0277. wingfling.org.

Taste wings, participate in a wing-eating contest, let the kids play games and more.

Fridays-N-Duluth Block Party. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 28. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 770-476-3434. duluthga.net.

Fallen heroes, as well as first responders who have carried us through the pandemic, will be honored with patriotic music. Food trucks will be on site.