Memorial Day 2021: Deals and freebies in Georgia

Some people look forward to Memorial Day deals almost as much as having a three-day weekend. If this is you, here are some of the discounts available — plus deals service members can get all year.
Whether you’re looking to score a new mattress, electronics, some outdoor furniture or just a burger, there is something for everyone this holiday.
» Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale has more than 100 items, ranging from a lemon squeezer to a movie projector with screen to an inflatable pool.
If your goal this spring is to eat and drink better, you’ll want to check out this homgeek Juicer, which costs just $37.99 right now — 46% off.
» Home Depot’s discounts range from up to 50% on furniture and tools, 30% on appliances and 20% on gardening supplies.
Take your home office to the next level with this Titan pro series faux leather reclining massage chair. Normally priced at $2,799, the brown chair is currently discounted 48%, making it $1,449.
Quick links for other deals on furniture, appliances and electronics:
- Best Buy: save up to $500 on major appliances
- Dell: laptop deals start at $289.99
- HP: save up to 47% off sitewide
- Kohl’s: deals start at $4.99
- Lowe’s: patio furniture deals start at $19.99
- Overstock: 70% off sitewide plus free shipping
- REI: up to 50% off clothing, shoes, gear and more
- Walmart: deals on patio, garden, mattresses, tech and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off patio furniture
Food
Burger King: Military members get 10% off with valid identification.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Service members get 10% off with the restaurant’s Heroes Discount.
Fogo de Chão: Veterans and active duty personnel can get 50% off their meal on Memorial Day, May 31 and 10% off for up to three guests.
Jimmy John’s: Save $5 on an order of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20. This offer is good until June 13.
Kona Grill: All veterans and military personnel get 20% off for in-restaurant dining on Memorial Day. The offer also applies to first responders and front-line workers, including health care professionals, teachers and other essential workers.
Longhorn Steakhouse: Military gets 10% off with valid identification.
Miller’s Ale House: Military members and veterans get 50% off an entree with proof of service.
Olive Garden: Bring the family, and you can take home an extra entrée for just $5. Choose from Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo.
Outback Steakhouse: All service men and women get 10% off their meal every day
STK Steakhouse: All veterans and active duty personnel get 20% off in-person dining on Memorial Day. You can also get its Wagyu burger and fries for as little as $7.99 (price varies by location), when ordered for takeout or delivery. The offer also applies to first responders.
