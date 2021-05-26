ajc logo
Memorial Day 2021: Deals and freebies in Georgia

Memorial Day , by the Numbers.These stats were provided by WalletHub.45 million veterans, have served during wartime.656,000 military service members , have lost their lives during combat. .New York was the 1st state , to recognize Memorial Day in 1873. .96 members of the 116th Congress , have served in the military. .60 percent of Americans, plan to barbecue over Memorial Day weekend. .260,000 graves, at Arlington National Cemetery are adorned with American flags

Life | 14 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Plus savings for service members that are available all year

Some people look forward to Memorial Day deals almost as much as having a three-day weekend. If this is you, here are some of the discounts available — plus deals service members can get all year.

Whether you’re looking to score a new mattress, electronics, some outdoor furniture or just a burger, there is something for everyone this holiday.

» Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale has more than 100 items, ranging from a lemon squeezer to a movie projector with screen to an inflatable pool.

If your goal this spring is to eat and drink better, you’ll want to check out this homgeek Juicer, which costs just $37.99 right now — 46% off.

» Home Depot’s discounts range from up to 50% on furniture and tools, 30% on appliances and 20% on gardening supplies.

Take your home office to the next level with this Titan pro series faux leather reclining massage chair. Normally priced at $2,799, the brown chair is currently discounted 48%, making it $1,449.

Quick links for other deals on furniture, appliances and electronics:

Food

Burger King: Military members get 10% off with valid identification.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Service members get 10% off with the restaurant’s Heroes Discount.

Fogo de Chão: Veterans and active duty personnel can get 50% off their meal on Memorial Day, May 31 and 10% off for up to three guests.

Jimmy John’s: Save $5 on an order of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20. This offer is good until June 13.

Kona Grill: All veterans and military personnel get 20% off for in-restaurant dining on Memorial Day. The offer also applies to first responders and front-line workers, including health care professionals, teachers and other essential workers.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Military gets 10% off with valid identification.

Miller’s Ale House: Military members and veterans get 50% off an entree with proof of service.

Olive Garden: Bring the family, and you can take home an extra entrée for just $5. Choose from Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo.

Outback Steakhouse: All service men and women get 10% off their meal every day

STK Steakhouse: All veterans and active duty personnel get 20% off in-person dining on Memorial Day. You can also get its Wagyu burger and fries for as little as $7.99 (price varies by location), when ordered for takeout or delivery. The offer also applies to first responders.

