Memorial Day 2021: Deals and freebies in Georgia

Food

Burger King: Military members get 10% off with valid identification.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Service members get 10% off with the restaurant’s Heroes Discount.

Fogo de Chão: Veterans and active duty personnel can get 50% off their meal on Memorial Day, May 31 and 10% off for up to three guests.

Jimmy John’s: Save $5 on an order of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20. This offer is good until June 13.

Kona Grill: All veterans and military personnel get 20% off for in-restaurant dining on Memorial Day. The offer also applies to first responders and front-line workers, including health care professionals, teachers and other essential workers.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Military gets 10% off with valid identification.

Miller’s Ale House: Military members and veterans get 50% off an entree with proof of service.

Olive Garden: Bring the family, and you can take home an extra entrée for just $5. Choose from Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo.

Outback Steakhouse: All service men and women get 10% off their meal every day

STK Steakhouse: All veterans and active duty personnel get 20% off in-person dining on Memorial Day. You can also get its Wagyu burger and fries for as little as $7.99 (price varies by location), when ordered for takeout or delivery. The offer also applies to first responders.

