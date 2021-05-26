Get your own piece of whimsical art at Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

With no rain in sight and slightly cooler weather approaching, this weekend marks the perfect time to stop by Alpharetta Arts Streetfest.
More than 100 U.S. artists will be featured at The Grove at Wills Park May 29-30.
“Splash Festivals is grateful for the City of Alpharetta, the patrons and sponsors who loyally support Alpharetta Arts Streetfest. We look forward to a healthier and safer 2021, and the show will be back – even better than ever with your favorite artisans, vendors and exhibitors – and many new ones!” the event description said on the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau website.
Guests can attend the event for free and view unique pieces as they walk through the outdoor gallery. They can also meet the artists and get their own piece of original whimsical art.
Pets are welcome, but since crowds are anticipated, organizers said on Facebook that pet owners should be mindful of their furry companions. Children are also welcome. They can enjoy face painting and parrots, which will be on site.
Aside from art, attendees can dig into food including a gourmet hot dog and Greek delicacies along with treats including snow cones, ice cream, popsicles and mini donuts. It can all be washed down with some freshly squeezed lemonade.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not required. Social distancing is also requested and anyone who is feeling unwell is asked to remain at home.
Organizers plan to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and offer additional space between artists’ booths. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the grounds.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30
The Grove at Wills Park, behind the Alpharetta Community Center
175 Roswell St.
Alpharetta