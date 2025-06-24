The House resolution commends Trump for his “unwavering support for our democratic allies” and condemns Iran’s “aggression, its military arms and global terrorist proxies” after the U.S. attack over the weekend.

It goes on to “express full support for the United States and Israel in their joint efforts to eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities and defend against regional and global terrorism.”

It was signed by 99 of the chamber’s 100 Republicans and one Democrat: State Rep. Esther Panitch of Sandy Springs, the only Jewish member of the General Assembly.

The lone House Republican holdout is state Rep. David Jenkins of Grantville, a decorated U.S. Army veteran who served in combat in the Middle East.

“I know the cost of war. It is my concern that diplomacy was abandoned too early in this process and that the military action taken so far will only strengthen Iran’s resolve to obtain Nuclear weapons,” he said.

“An escalation of this conflict is something that America does not want. The conflict that could rise from this crisis will be far more expensive and deadly than any we have seen so far.”

The resolution is ceremonial since it can’t be formally voted on until legislators return to the Capitol next year. But it’s part of a broader GOP push to reinforce support for Israel and highlight Democratic divisions. Similar pro-Israel resolutions passed with bipartisan support after the Oct. 2023 Hamas attack.

Greene’s opposition showcases a broader schism in Trump’s “America First” movement from high-profile loyalists. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and commentator Tucker Carlson have also joined Greene in opposing U.S. involvement in “forever wars.”

Vice President JD Vance has worked to contain the MAGA blowback by highlighting the bravery of U.S. forces, particularly the stealth bomber pilots who released massive bunker-busters on Iran’s nuclear sites.

“They dropped 30,000-pound bombs on a target the size of a washing machine, and then got back home safely without ever landing in the Middle East,” Vance told “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Whatever our politics, we should be proud of what these guys accomplished.”

Georgia Democrats have been more circumspect. Several have criticized Trump’s decision to order military action without congressional approval, but few have rebuked the strike itself.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said the “Iranian regime’s threat remains real” and reaffirmed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself. But he said Trump hasn’t “sufficiently explained” why this operation was necessary.

Panitch, for her part, is unequivocal.

“God bless the USA and Israel,” she said.