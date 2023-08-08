Atlanta road closings for the Trump grand jury

Security has been tightened around the Fulton County Courthouse in coming weeks ahead of the possible local indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Here are details on road closings around the courthouse:

Pryor Street SW between MLK Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic through at least Aug. 18, with two right lanes on Pryor Street being designated as media parking, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will remain open to the public, with pedestrian traffic still allowed on Pryor Street. No public parking will be allowed anywhere on the perimeter of the courthouse.

