Atlanta road closings for the Trump grand jury

Politics
By AJC Staff – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
X

Security has been tightened around the Fulton County Courthouse in coming weeks ahead of the possible local indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Here are details on road closings around the courthouse:

Pryor Street SW between MLK Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic through at least Aug. 18, with two right lanes on Pryor Street being designated as media parking, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will remain open to the public, with pedestrian traffic still allowed on Pryor Street. No public parking will be allowed anywhere on the perimeter of the courthouse.

ExploreWhat the Fulton courthouse is like as possible Trump indictment nears

The Trump Georgia investigation: Full coverage from the AJC

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Clarence Thomas’ $267,230 RV and the friend who financed it4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate to focus on cyberbullying in schools
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta prepares to verify training center referendum signatures
36m ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp readies new push for tort legislation in Georgia
33m ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp readies new push for tort legislation in Georgia
33m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man sentenced to life in love triangle shooting that killed DeKalb student
28m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Kemp readies new push for tort legislation in Georgia
33m ago
Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
7h ago
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan subpoenaed in Fulton’s Trump probe
20h ago
Featured

For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
6h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top