Made in Georgia: 5 holiday movies homegrown in the Peach State

A crackling fire, warm cup of cocoa and a classic flick — it’s a cozy way to spend the holidays. Many families will be tuning in to watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “A Christmas Story,” but there are some great movies made right here in Georgia worth watching.

New and old, here are five binge-worthy holiday flicks from the Peach State to help get you in the spirit of the season:

‘Dear Santa’

From the makers of “Dumb and Dumber” and “There’s Something About Mary,” “Dear Santa” is the Farrelly brothers’ latest comedy. An 11-year-old boy, played by Robert Timothy Smith, writes a letter to Santa — leading to a scene at DeKalb County’s Decatur Square. Dyslexic, the boy accidentally addresses the letter to Satan (Jack Black).

Shot in spring 2023 around the Atlanta area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Rodney Ho reported the movie features some notable local spots, including Gas South’s 700-seat theater in Duluth. “Dear Santa” streams on Paramount+.

‘A Madea Christmas’

Released in 2013, Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Christmas” begins in Atlanta, but the iconic grandmother must visit a small Alabama town to help her family. Family drama ensues, and it’s up to Madea to revive the holiday spirit.

“A Madea Christmas” was filmed in Atlanta and McDonough, according to Savannah Morning News. The film is streaming on PlutoTV.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” sees Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis and Groot revisit Knowhere as they invite Cosmo the Spacedog as a new member. Peter Quill is feeling down as the holiday season approaches, so the gang makes a surprise visit to Earth where they attempt to retrieve Star-Lord’s childhood hero: Kevin Bacon.

Filmed at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Explore Georgia said fans of the film can get a behind-the-scenes view of the filming spot on the Trilith Experience Tour.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” streams on Disney+.

‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn return in the “Bad Moms” follow-up, “A Bad Moms Christmas,” where the group discovers their mothers are coming to visit for the holidays.

The 2017 movie was filmed at several Atlanta-area malls, including Lenox Square, Cumberland and Phipps Plaza. “A Bad Moms Christmas” is streaming on Netflix.

‘Festival of Trees’

Atlanta-based film production company Argentum Entertainment will be screening its locally crafted holiday comedy “Festival of Trees” across the city for a good cause, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Danielle Charbonneau reported.

The buddy comedy sees interior designer Jacquie Miller enter the film’s namesake decorating competition, where she “embarks on a humor-packed journey” to make a winning tree. Filmed entirely in Cobb County, the movie features Kennesaw’s Lazy Labrador Coffee House and Governors Gun Club

Dec. 12-14, a portion of the film’s proceeds will be donated to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets are available at argentumentertainment.com/festival. “Festival of Trees” streams on UP Faith & Family.