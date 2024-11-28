Georgia Entertainment Scene
‘Dear Santa,’ shot in Atlanta, turns Jack Black into an impish ‘Satan’

This sweet Christmas movie on Paramount+ is from the Farrelly Brothers of ‘Dumb & Dumber’ and ‘There’s Something About Mary’ fame.
Director Bobby Farrelly, left, and Jack Black on the set of "Dear Santa" in metro Atlanta in 2023. The film came out on Paramount+ on Nov. 25. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT+)

Credit: Jessica Miglio

Credit: Jessica Miglio

Credit: Jessica Miglio

Director Bobby Farrelly, left, and Jack Black on the set of "Dear Santa" in metro Atlanta in 2023. The film came out on Paramount+ on Nov. 25. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT+)
By
31 minutes ago

For the fourth time, the Farrelly brothers have come to metro Atlanta, this time to give Paramount+ a sweet, heartfelt and funny Christmas film, “Dear Santa.”

The movie, now available for streaming on Paramount+, reunites the brothers ― known for classic comedy films like “There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Kingpin” ― with Jack Black, who starred in their 2011 comedy “Shallow Hal.”

An 11-year-old boy, Liam (Robert Timothy Smith), with a patina of sadness around him writes a letter to Santa despite his relatively advanced age. (He drops the note off in Decatur Square.) But he’s dyslexic and accidentally addresses the letter to Satan. Black’s devilish character picks it up and offers Liam three wishes for his soul.

“It was the easiest pitch ever,” said Peter Farrelly in a Zoom interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was ‘Snakes on a Plane’ easy. … But getting it right was difficult.”

Since this is a kid’s movie, Black’s character is more mischievous and goofy than evil.

“Jack was the first one we sent it out to,” Bobby Farrelly told the AJC via Zoom. “Fortunately, he sent it back and said, ‘I was born to play this role.’ He was right. He looks the part. He has a little bit of a sinister side but in a playful way. He’s the perfect guy to play the part so it doesn’t get too dark.”

For instance, when a teacher bullies Liam, Satan gives the teacher a bad digestive issue that is purely comical and juvenile and not remotely grotesque.

“We wanted this devil to be a ‘Damn Yankees’ kind of devil,” his brother Peter said. “This isn’t ‘The Exorcist.’ It’s supposed to be lighthearted and family oriented.”

And Liam himself is just a nice kid with an actual moral code so he resists the devil’s temptations.

Smith, the actor, “has this inherent likability,” Bobby said.

“It’s not a typical child role,” Peter added. “We wanted him to be self effacing in an Albert Brooks kind of way. It’s hard to deliver.”

Jack Black, left, and Robert Timothy Smith star in "Dear Santa" on Paramount+. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT+)

Credit: Jessica Miglio

Credit: Jessica Miglio

icon to expand image

Credit: Jessica Miglio

The conceit also involves Liam wooing his crush by asking her to a concert. The brothers needed a big name and tracked down Post Malone.

“He agreed to do it, which was a great surprise to us because these stars are so busy,” said Bobby. “When he came, it was a home run for us. He was the perfect guy for the part. He was super nice. He really delivered. He poured his energy into it. We played beer pong with him. It was fun.”

The concert was held in Duluth at Gas South’s 700-seat theater (not the arena). “We had to make it look bigger,” Bobby said.

The Farrelly brothers have previously shot three other movies in Atlanta: “Hall Pass,” “Three Stooges” and “Dumb and Dumber To.”

“Great crews,” Bobby said. “It’s fun there.”

“I’ve done two movies in a row in Australia because of the tax credits,” Peter said. “I’d rather be in Atlanta.”

The film was largely shot in the spring of 2023, when temperatures could reach into the 80s.

“It’s not perfect for a Christmas movie,” Bobby noted.

Dozens of Christmas movies come out each year. Only a handful become like “A Christmas Story” and “Elf” and become legendary.

“There’s no pressure,” Peter said. “We want to entertain people. When we made ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ we didn’t expect it to still be around. It happens or it doesn’t.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Dear Santa” on Paramount+

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

