7 places in Atlanta to let the good times roll for Mardi Gras

Cue up your zydeco, brass band or bounce playlist, and let’s get ready to let the good times roll. After last year’s public celebrations were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the world-famous Mardi Gras parades return to New Orleans this month. But you don’t have to head down to the Big Easy to partake in the fun.
Nola.com will livestream a parade cam on their website from Feb. 18 until Fat Tuesday, March 1. And there are plenty of beads and bon temps to be had around Atlanta.
Midtown Mardi Gras Block Party
Grab your krewe and head to Midtown for a Friday night block party. Entry includes a free shot, beads, live music and plenty of food and drink specials. With more than 25 participating Midtown bars and restaurants, block party guests have a wide choice of options from beignets and gumbo at McCray’s Tavern to daiquiris from Energy Daiquiri Bar or hurricanes from Fado. Guests can register in advance at atlantabartours.com or onsite at Foxtrot Liquor Bar. Ticketed guests must be 21 or older.
7 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 25. Starting at $22. 57 13th St. NE, Atlanta. atlantabartours.com.
Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure
Let the good times roll (or stroll) at this Mardi Gras-themed event, which spans Centennial Olympic Park to Old Fourth Ward. Admission includes an all-day wristband for the Atlanta Streetcar and a wristband for 10 food and drink specials, which can be redeemed at some of the 40-plus participating vendors along the event route. Make self-guided stops at vendors like Miss D’s Popcorn & Pralines, Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar and Sidebar, and find live entertainment, face painters and discounted entry to the Views Bar after-party. Guests can register in advance at atlantabartours.com or onsite at the Municipal Market. Ticketed guests must be 21 or older.
Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 26. Starting at $22. 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. atlantabartours.com.
Mardi Gras Live! at The Battery
Live! at the Battery Atlanta brings Bourbon Street flair and beaucoup thrills to its Saturday celebration. Enjoy Mardi Gras-inspired drink specials and entertainment, including live music and fortune-tellers. General admission includes one complimentary drink ticket. A VIP Lowcountry boil, drinks and other food options are available for an additional cost. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to Bert’s Big Adventure. Ticketed guests must be 21 or older.
Also, while at the Battery, check out the Fat Tuesday frozen daiquiri stand, which opened last year during Mardi Gras season.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Starting at $20. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.
Mardi Gras on The Roof
Head to Ponce City Market on Feb. 26 for their party on The Roof. The New Orleans-style fête will feature an all-you-can-eat Cajun feast, including a crawfish boil, shrimp étouffée, chicken gumbo and bananas Foster bread pudding. Regular admission includes unlimited rooftop games and live entertainment (there is an upcharge for the Cajun feast, and cocktails are sold separately). Also, head down to the PCM Central Food Hall, where Honeysuckle Gelato is serving up king cakes topped with bourbon-pecan ice cream (available through March 1). Guests under 21 are not admitted to the rooftop after 5 p.m.
5 p.m.-midnight Feb. 26. Starting at $30. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecityroof.com.
Mardi Gras on the Square
If you have yet to check out the newly remodeled Colony Square, make this your opportunity. The Midtown center will channel the French Quarter with decorations, live music, entertainment and specialty cocktails. Several of the development’s restaurants will also offer samples and food and drink for purchase, including Sukoshi’s crawfish poke bowl and hurricanes from Serena Pastificio’s outdoor pop-up bar.
5-7 p.m. March 1. Free. The Plaza at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com.
Mardi Gras at Avalon
The Avalon’s annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl is back with the Big Easy vibes. Start with a stop by the Avalon concierge for complimentary beads, festive masks and a passport listing the participating restaurants inside the mixed-use development. The evening will also feature jazz music, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and other surprises.
5-9 p.m. March 1. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.
Local Restaurant Specials
If your idea of pre-Lent bacchanalia is more of a laid-back meal than active revelry, there are plenty of metro area restaurants offering tasty indulgences and menu specials. For example, check out Café Bourbon Street, which regularly serves up items like gumbo and jambalaya eggrolls, or Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park, which will treat patrons to Mardi Gras specials such as shrimp po’boys, gumbo and frozen Hurricanes served in a souvenir cup. And, of course, there are many restaurants celebrating Louisiana cuisine year-round.
