7 places in Atlanta to let the good times roll for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure

Let the good times roll (or stroll) at this Mardi Gras-themed event, which spans Centennial Olympic Park to Old Fourth Ward. Admission includes an all-day wristband for the Atlanta Streetcar and a wristband for 10 food and drink specials, which can be redeemed at some of the 40-plus participating vendors along the event route. Make self-guided stops at vendors like Miss D’s Popcorn & Pralines, Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar and Sidebar, and find live entertainment, face painters and discounted entry to the Views Bar after-party. Guests can register in advance at atlantabartours.com or onsite at the Municipal Market. Ticketed guests must be 21 or older.

Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 26. Starting at $22. 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. atlantabartours.com.

Caption Celebrate Mardi Gras at The Battery Atlanta with Cajun food, drink specials, live music and more. Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Caption Celebrate Mardi Gras at The Battery Atlanta with Cajun food, drink specials, live music and more. Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Mardi Gras Live! at The Battery

Live! at the Battery Atlanta brings Bourbon Street flair and beaucoup thrills to its Saturday celebration. Enjoy Mardi Gras-inspired drink specials and entertainment, including live music and fortune-tellers. General admission includes one complimentary drink ticket. A VIP Lowcountry boil, drinks and other food options are available for an additional cost. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to Bert’s Big Adventure. Ticketed guests must be 21 or older.

Also, while at the Battery, check out the Fat Tuesday frozen daiquiri stand, which opened last year during Mardi Gras season.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Starting at $20. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

Caption Admission to the Saturday party at The Roof will include unlimited rooftop games and live entertainment. Courtesy of The Roof at Ponce City Market Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Admission to the Saturday party at The Roof will include unlimited rooftop games and live entertainment. Courtesy of The Roof at Ponce City Market Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Mardi Gras on The Roof

Head to Ponce City Market on Feb. 26 for their party on The Roof. The New Orleans-style fête will feature an all-you-can-eat Cajun feast, including a crawfish boil, shrimp étouffée, chicken gumbo and bananas Foster bread pudding. Regular admission includes unlimited rooftop games and live entertainment (there is an upcharge for the Cajun feast, and cocktails are sold separately). Also, head down to the PCM Central Food Hall, where Honeysuckle Gelato is serving up king cakes topped with bourbon-pecan ice cream (available through March 1). Guests under 21 are not admitted to the rooftop after 5 p.m.

5 p.m.-midnight Feb. 26. Starting at $30. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecityroof.com.

Caption Mardi Gras at Colony Square will feature bites and New Orleans-inspire cocktails. Courtesy of Colony Square Credit: Raftermen Credit: Raftermen Caption Mardi Gras at Colony Square will feature bites and New Orleans-inspire cocktails. Courtesy of Colony Square Credit: Raftermen Credit: Raftermen

Mardi Gras on the Square

If you have yet to check out the newly remodeled Colony Square, make this your opportunity. The Midtown center will channel the French Quarter with decorations, live music, entertainment and specialty cocktails. Several of the development’s restaurants will also offer samples and food and drink for purchase, including Sukoshi’ s crawfish poke bowl and hurricanes from Serena Pastificio’s outdoor pop-up bar.

5-7 p.m. March 1. Free. The Plaza at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com.

Caption Pick up the Avalon's Mardi Gras Pub Crawl passport, which includes a list of participating restaurants. Courtesy of the Avalon Credit: Justin Chan Credit: Justin Chan Caption Pick up the Avalon's Mardi Gras Pub Crawl passport, which includes a list of participating restaurants. Courtesy of the Avalon Credit: Justin Chan Credit: Justin Chan

Mardi Gras at Avalon

The Avalon’s annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl is back with the Big Easy vibes. Start with a stop by the Avalon concierge for complimentary beads, festive masks and a passport listing the participating restaurants inside the mixed-use development. The evening will also feature jazz music, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and other surprises.

5-9 p.m. March 1. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

Local Restaurant Specials

If your idea of pre-Lent bacchanalia is more of a laid-back meal than active revelry, there are plenty of metro area restaurants offering tasty indulgences and menu specials. For example, check out Café Bourbon Street, which regularly serves up items like gumbo and jambalaya eggrolls, or Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park, which will treat patrons to Mardi Gras specials such as shrimp po’boys, gumbo and frozen Hurricanes served in a souvenir cup. And, of course, there are many restaurants celebrating Louisiana cuisine year-round.