Atlanta’s Colony Square finishes 4-year, $400M redevelopment effort

Four years after the launch of an ambitious redevelopment project, construction is complete at the iconic Colony Square in Midtown.
The old mall was demolished, and the mixed-use destination now features a food hall, luxury movie theater, public plaza and two new office and retail buildings. Hoar Construction also renovated two of the existing office buildings, the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
After breaking ground in 2017, the total redevelopment included almost a million square feet of office space and 160,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.
“For more than five decades, Colony Square has been a valuable asset to Midtown Atlanta, and with Hoar’s assistance, we’ve been able to reimagine the project to ensure it remains relevant to our guests, residents and office workers over the next five decades and beyond,” Mike Lant, the senior vice president of development at North American Properties, said in a statement.
Colony Square was ahead of its time when it opened as the first “mixed-use” development in Atlanta 50 years ago, but it fell behind more modern retail trends and lost some office and retail tenants as new office towers opened up nearby.
North American Properties purchased the property at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets, located less than half a mile from Piedmont Park, about five years ago. The firm saw the project as a way to revitalize the property and attract more people with elements like new outdoor space and the modern food hall concept.
Credit: Courtesy
The food hall, called Politan Row, opened this summer. King of Pops, Serena Pastificio, Holeman and Finch Public House, and Rumi’s Kitchen arer set to open locations throughout Colony Square by the end of this year.
The redevelopment project was complicated by the tight workspace, multiple levels and heavy traffic flow around Colony Square.
“Completing a multifaceted project of this nature is never an easy feat, and the open and honest communication we enjoyed with all parties was integral to achieving this milestone,” Chad Holland, senior project manager at Hoar, said in a statement.
North American Properties is set to officially celebrate the completed redevelopment with a Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 4.