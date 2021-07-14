Atlanta’s Colony Square finishes 4-year, $400M redevelopment effort

North American Properties purchased the property at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets, located less than half a mile from Piedmont Park, about five years ago. The firm saw the project as a way to revitalize the property and attract more people with elements like new outdoor space and the modern food hall concept.

Caption The redeveloped Colony Square has an upscale food hall and more outdoor seating. Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

The food hall, called Politan Row, opened this summer. King of Pops, Serena Pastificio, Holeman and Finch Public House, and Rumi’s Kitchen arer set to open locations throughout Colony Square by the end of this year.

The redevelopment project was complicated by the tight workspace, multiple levels and heavy traffic flow around Colony Square.

“Completing a multifaceted project of this nature is never an easy feat, and the open and honest communication we enjoyed with all parties was integral to achieving this milestone,” Chad Holland, senior project manager at Hoar, said in a statement.

North American Properties is set to officially celebrate the completed redevelopment with a Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 4.