KidChella creates kid-friendly, music festival vibe for families

Lady Gaga and Green Day might not be headliners, but KidChella at Children’s Museum of Atlanta is still sure to rock.
Saturday night, the museum will host its inaugural KidChella music and craft celebration. The event is inspired by the adult-centric Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that just wrapped up its latest run in California.
“We were inspired by music festivals and how fun those spaces can be,” said Rebecca Jackson, assistant director of marketing for the museum. “We thought it might be fun to see how we could make a kid- and family-friendly version of a music festival come to life here in Atlanta.”
The event has been an idea “percolating for years,” Jackson said.
A music stage will serve as the centerpiece for KidChella. For the first 45 minutes of the event, a DJ will play a list of songs curated by museum staff who know what the kids want: songs from “Moana” and “Frozen” to sing along to, plus some dance music.
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
“We know what songs are popular with young kiddos and we’re pulling all of their favorite hits,” Jackson said. “It’s really like the best possible curated party playlist for young children.”
At 6:15 p.m., Deer Abby and Hopper the Rabbit will take the stage. The adorable costumed duo will perform a comedy sketch based on animal facts and other kid-friendly life lessons. Abby and Hopper will also lead the crowd in some sing-alongs.
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
Throughout the festival, kids can participate in craft projects at three stations. In the art studio, kids can get temporary tattoos. In the science bar, a leader will teach kids about vibration and sound science while helping them build kazoos from toilet paper rolls, wax and rubber bands. And in the museum’s innovation station, kids can make flower crowns.
Coachella-inspired selfie stations invite museumgoers to snap pictures in front of the festival’s iconic Ferris wheel or with Buttercup, the fake cow, who will be wearing a flower crown.
Jackson said the museum encourages families to dress up in costume for the event. There will also be kids costumes available to play dress-up while at the museum.
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta
Parents or kids who need to take a break during the event can calm down in the museum’s Recalibration Stations.
“It’s gonna be fun,” said Jackson. “I’m excited to see families get to connect, play music, dance and get to be creative.”
If you go
5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26. $15 for museum members; $30 for nonmembers. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, bit.ly/kidchella2025.
