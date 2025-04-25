Things to Do
Things to Do

KidChella creates kid-friendly, music festival vibe for families

Children’s Museum of Atlanta will host inaugural celebration Saturday.
At KidChella, an event inspired by Coachella, kids will be invited to dance while museum staff play a curated playlist of popular kids' songs. The inaugural event is at Children's Museum of Atlanta on April 26. (Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

At KidChella, an event inspired by Coachella, kids will be invited to dance while museum staff play a curated playlist of popular kids' songs. The inaugural event is at Children's Museum of Atlanta on April 26. (Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta)
By
16 minutes ago

Lady Gaga and Green Day might not be headliners, but KidChella at Children’s Museum of Atlanta is still sure to rock.

Saturday night, the museum will host its inaugural KidChella music and craft celebration. The event is inspired by the adult-centric Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that just wrapped up its latest run in California.

“We were inspired by music festivals and how fun those spaces can be,” said Rebecca Jackson, assistant director of marketing for the museum. “We thought it might be fun to see how we could make a kid- and family-friendly version of a music festival come to life here in Atlanta.”

ExploreFamily-friendly arts events can be found throughout metro Atlanta

The event has been an idea “percolating for years,” Jackson said.

A music stage will serve as the centerpiece for KidChella. For the first 45 minutes of the event, a DJ will play a list of songs curated by museum staff who know what the kids want: songs from “Moana” and “Frozen” to sing along to, plus some dance music.

Kids can make their own flower crowns inside the museum’s innovation station during Saturday's KidChella. (Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

“We know what songs are popular with young kiddos and we’re pulling all of their favorite hits,” Jackson said. “It’s really like the best possible curated party playlist for young children.”

At 6:15 p.m., Deer Abby and Hopper the Rabbit will take the stage. The adorable costumed duo will perform a comedy sketch based on animal facts and other kid-friendly life lessons. Abby and Hopper will also lead the crowd in some sing-alongs.

Deer Abby and Hopper the Rabbit will perform a comedy sketch base on animal facts and kid-friendly life lessons during the inaugural KidChella on Saturday. (Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

Throughout the festival, kids can participate in craft projects at three stations. In the art studio, kids can get temporary tattoos. In the science bar, a leader will teach kids about vibration and sound science while helping them build kazoos from toilet paper rolls, wax and rubber bands. And in the museum’s innovation station, kids can make flower crowns.

Explore15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Coachella-inspired selfie stations invite museumgoers to snap pictures in front of the festival’s iconic Ferris wheel or with Buttercup, the fake cow, who will be wearing a flower crown.

Jackson said the museum encourages families to dress up in costume for the event. There will also be kids costumes available to play dress-up while at the museum.

A temporary tattoo station will be available during KidChella, a music-centric event at Children's Museum of Atlanta this weekend. (Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Children's Museum of Atlanta

Parents or kids who need to take a break during the event can calm down in the museum’s Recalibration Stations.

“It’s gonna be fun,” said Jackson. “I’m excited to see families get to connect, play music, dance and get to be creative.”

If you go

5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26. $15 for museum members; $30 for nonmembers. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, bit.ly/kidchella2025.

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

One of the colorful sculptures on view as part of Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles at the Fernbank Museum. (Courtesy of Fernbank Museum)

Credit: Courtesy of Fernbank Museum

Family friendly arts events can be found throughout metro Atlanta

Events for youngsters and oldsters will get the whole family moving this spring

Inman Park celebrates bountiful art and beautiful homes this weekend

A quirky street parade, artists’ market, kids’ activities, a dance festival and music take over the neighborhood during the Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes.

15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Check out these 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

2h ago

The Latest

Amplify Decatur Music Festival will host music on the Decatur Square. (Courtesy of Amplify Decatur/Kelly Thompson Photography)

Credit: Kelly Thompson

15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

2h ago

Gloria Estefan musical among highlights of Alliance Theatre’s upcoming season

After 25 years, Silverstein happy to help fans get their ‘screamo’ on

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.