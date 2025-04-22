Ongoing

At the Goizueta Children’s Experience at the Atlanta History Center, kids can experience the city through play, exploration and storytelling. The immersive design will delight children from crawlers (ages 1 to 3) to second graders (ages 6 to 8). There will be a new theme each year, but this year it’s “Our Great Big City,” exploring Atlanta’s history, spirit, geography and our dynamic arts and culture scene. 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com

Through May 4

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s exhibit ”XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness” would seem worthy topics for kids (perhaps of all ages). The cleverly named KidChella, a music festival for families, happens 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The Children’s Museum offers a wealth of family friendly programming every day, though it’s closed most Wednesdays. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts Credit: Photo courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts

Through May 25

Have a rhyming good time as the Center for Puppetry Arts presents “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” in a version originally produced by the National Theater of Great Britain. There will be sensory-friendly performances April 27 and ASL-interpreted shows on May 18. Tickets are $22.75.1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org

Through Aug. 3

”Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles” at the Fernbank Museum showcases the extraordinary vision of renowned Oaxacan artists Jacobo and María Ángeles, offering visitors a journey into the spiritual landscape of Southern Mexico’s indigenous traditions with brightly colored and richly patterned sculptures depicting imaginary hybrid animals throughout Fernbank’s WildWoods. Saturday, April 19, is also Little Critters Day at the museum. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org

April 27

The Atlanta Contemporary’s Contemporary Kids is a free and interactive program that introduces children to contemporary art and artists through hands-on activities. Next up is a drop-in event inspired by “Free the Land” (2023), a work by Atlanta-born artist Kristan Woolford. Woolford and artist Makiko Maekawa will guide young artists in creating their own contemporary art projects beginning noon April 27. The next Contemporary Kids event is scheduled for May 11. 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org

May 2-4

The Little Shop of Stories Children’s Book Festival takes place alongside this year’s Decatur Arts Festival. Meet authors and illustrators of children’s picture books, explore middle-grade literature and graphic novels and check out the young adult stage. The inaugural event gets underway the night of May 2 with the keynote speaker, and there will be vendor booths and author tables May 3-4, along with author talks held throughout the weekend. On Decatur Square. 404-373-6300, littleshopbookfest.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of High Museum of Art Credit: Photo courtesy of High Museum of Art

May 3

The High Museum of Art’s Family Saturdays offer arts programming for everyone. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., experiment, play and make art in studio workshops, and learn about art on view through gallery tours. Among the events scheduled on May 3 are Toddler Saturday, Studio Sessions and Teen Art Afternoon. With its Woodruff Arts Center partners, the High is also presenting the annual Toddler Takeover on Sifly Piazza on April 26-27. 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org

May 31

Hudgens Family Day will celebrate the sculptures of German-born Atlanta artist Steffen Thomas (1906-1990) at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning. Thomas created many public monuments, among them the statue of Gov. Eugene Talmadge on the grounds of the Georgia Capitol. 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, No. 300, Duluth. eventbrite.com

June 2-Aug. 1

The Art Place offers a wide array of specialty camps and sessions on specific art movements all summer. Things get underway June 2 with sessions on abstract expressionism, mixed media art and wheel-thrown pottery. Pop art, street art, surrealism and more are on the schedule in the coming months. 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-509-2700, www.artplacemarietta.org

June 25-July 27

Milo is a curious boy with a vivid imagination and a sketch pad full of dreams. In the Alliance Theatre’s new musical, ”Milo Imagines the World,” he transforms subway passengers into larger-than-life characters. With playful songs by Atlanta’s own Christian Magby and Christian Albright (”The Incredible Book Eating Boy”) and a book by Atlanta native Terry Guest, the show celebrates how we see ourselves and others. 1280 Peachtree St. NE. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org

June 28

Kidz Bop leads the pack when it comes to children’s music. These talented youngsters offer family friendly versions of today’s pop hits. The Kidz Bop Kids’ current lineup is heading on tour with Kidz Bop Live, taking the stage at 6 p.m. June 28 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta.404-733-5010, livenation.com

