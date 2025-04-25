Things to Do
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Music festivals, Pinterest-inspired convention and more.
Amplify Decatur Music Festival will host music on the Decatur Square. (Courtesy of Amplify Decatur/Kelly Thompson Photography)

Credit: Kelly Thompson

Credit: Kelly Thompson

Amplify Decatur Music Festival will host music on the Decatur Square. (Courtesy of Amplify Decatur/Kelly Thompson Photography)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Musical festivals are in full swing across the area, with Amplify Decatur, the Roswell Music Festival and the North Gwinnett Jazz Festival bringing the beats. And if you’d like to embrace your creative side, take Pinterest-based classes and shop at the Georgia Pinners Conference at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Nature and Art Journaling at the Carter Center

Bring your journaling supplies and join Trees Atlanta at the Carter Center Peace Bell for a short walk to learn about the history of the area and its unique trees. You’ll be able to sketch the flora, architecture and artwork surrounding the center.

2-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Carter Center, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097, treesatlanta.org.

Runners, walkers and cyclists will be hitting the pavement April 26 for Move For Grady 2025. (Courtesy of Move For Grady)

Credit: Move For Grady

icon to expand image

Credit: Move For Grady

Move For Grady

Ride, walk or run to support Grady Health System and stay for a finish line celebration with food, drinks and music. The 5K and 10K races are qualifiers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

7-8:20 a.m. Saturday. $45-$125. Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-489-1550, moveforgrady.com.

The fun and quirky Inman Park Festival parade, where gnomes are a big thing, features colorfully costumed marchers, floats, bands and more. (Courtesy of William Byrd/ Inman Park Festival Marketing)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Inman Park Festival Marketing/William Byrd

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Inman Park Festival Marketing/William Byrd

Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes

Take a tour of beautiful homes in historic Inman Park and enjoy festival activities such as a parade, a kids’ zone, live music and antique and artists’ markets. Read about band Blue Velvet, who will be performing at the festival, here.

11 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Free; $40 for Tour of Homes. Inman Park neighborhood, Atlanta. festival.inmanpark.org.

Cobb

Fit City 5K

Run the first race of this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series and cross the finish line into a post-race celebration with music and local vendors. The race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

6:30-9:15 a.m. Saturday. $5-$45. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesawgrandprix.

Spring Jonquil Festival

Bring the family to shop at over 150 arts and crafts booths, buy some food and drink, and enjoy live entertainment and a large interactive children’s area with inflatables, sand art and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Market Village, in front of City Hall and at Village Green Park, Smyrna. 770-434-6600, facebook.com/springjonquilsmyrna.

Take your choice of creative classes and shop at the Georgia Pinners Conference. (Courtesy of Georgia Pinners Conference)

Credit: (Courtesy of Georgia Pinners Conference)

icon to expand image

Credit: (Courtesy of Georgia Pinners Conference)

Georgia Pinners Conference

Take your choice of over 100 Pinterest-based classes and shop from 200 vendors.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. $12-$199. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. ga.pinnersconference.com.

Before the band Hound Dog became The Last Waltz Ensemble, they had humble beginnings playing blues venues in Athens and Atlanta. When they changed their lineup to be a tribute to the legendary 1976 The Last Waltz concert, their popularity surged. (Courtesy of The Last Waltz Ensemble)

Credit: Courtesy of The Last Waltz Ensemble

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of The Last Waltz Ensemble

DeKalb

Amplify Decatur

Enjoy music from performers such as The Last Waltz Ensemble, Polly Holliday, Andrew Holley and many more during Decatur’s three-day music festival. Read more about the festival and The Last Waltz Ensemble here.

Friday-Sunday. Free for Saturday Decatur Square events, with some off-site events free and some ticketed. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St. plus other participating venues. amplifydecatur.org.

LiveThrive Kids Day

Bring your kids out for a morning of hands-on activities and educational experiences focusing on recycling and making choices that support a healthier planet. Activities include making seed bombs, building small wooden cars and visiting with goats, rabbits, pigs and reptiles.

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Free. CHaRM Decatur, 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-600-6386, livethrive.org/kids-day.

Attractions at Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days Festival include more than 20 midway rides. (Courtesy of Lemonade Days Festival)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Lemonade Days Festival

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Lemonade Days Festival

Lemonade Days

Enjoy the 25th annual Lemonade Days with over 20 midway rides, a food court, beer garden, pony rides, a petting zoo, a chalk art station and more.

4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401, dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days.

North Fulton

Book sale

Score books at affordable prices while helping to support library programs as well as library book purchases.

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700, roswell365.com/event/april-showers-bring-may-books-2025.

Spring Home & Garden Tour

Join the Roswell Woman’s Club for a walking tour of five homes to get some inspiration for your own.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $45. Participating homes in the Historic Mill Village, Roswell. Check in at Voila A Salon, 60 Sloan St., Roswell. roswellwomansclub.org/spring-home-garden-tour-2025.

Rock band Drivin N Cryin perform during the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop celebration at Underground Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Roswell Music Festival

The festival’s third year brings acts including headliner Drivin N Cryin, Frankly Scarlet and Dock Rock Radio. A portion of the proceeds will benefit three nonprofit groups.

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. $40-$150. Parking lot at 37 Magnolia St., Roswell. facebook.com/roswellmusicfestival.

Gwinnett

Shakespeare in the Park

Watch the Contemporary Classic Theatre’s performance of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a romantic comedy of mistaken identity.

3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. The Forum Peachtree Corners, 5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. eventbrite.com/e/free-shakespeare-in-the-park-twelfth-night-tickets-1304162407869.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Watch legends of golf tee off at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions. The event benefits local charities through the Gwinnett Championship Foundation Inc.

Friday-Sunday. $20-$126. TPC Sugarloaf, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth. 770-232-7872, mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tournament-information/tpc-sugarloaf.

North Gwinnett Jazz Festival

Hear music from 17 live jazz ensembles and enjoy food truck goodies, craft vendors and inflatables.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-9558, northgwinnettbands.org/ngjf.

The fun and quirky Inman Park Festival parade, where gnomes are a big thing, features colorfully costumed marchers, floats, bands and more. (Photo by William Byrd/ Courtesy of Inman Park Festival Marketing)

