Bring your journaling supplies and join Trees Atlanta at the Carter Center Peace Bell for a short walk to learn about the history of the area and its unique trees. You’ll be able to sketch the flora, architecture and artwork surrounding the center.

2-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Carter Center, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097, treesatlanta.org.

Move For Grady

Ride, walk or run to support Grady Health System and stay for a finish line celebration with food, drinks and music. The 5K and 10K races are qualifiers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

7-8:20 a.m. Saturday. $45-$125. Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-489-1550, moveforgrady.com.

Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes

Take a tour of beautiful homes in historic Inman Park and enjoy festival activities such as a parade, a kids’ zone, live music and antique and artists’ markets. Read about band Blue Velvet, who will be performing at the festival, here.

11 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Free; $40 for Tour of Homes. Inman Park neighborhood, Atlanta. festival.inmanpark.org.

Cobb

Fit City 5K

Run the first race of this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series and cross the finish line into a post-race celebration with music and local vendors. The race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

6:30-9:15 a.m. Saturday. $5-$45. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesawgrandprix.

Spring Jonquil Festival

Bring the family to shop at over 150 arts and crafts booths, buy some food and drink, and enjoy live entertainment and a large interactive children’s area with inflatables, sand art and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Market Village, in front of City Hall and at Village Green Park, Smyrna. 770-434-6600, facebook.com/springjonquilsmyrna.

Georgia Pinners Conference

Take your choice of over 100 Pinterest-based classes and shop from 200 vendors.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. $12-$199. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. ga.pinnersconference.com.

DeKalb

Amplify Decatur

Enjoy music from performers such as The Last Waltz Ensemble, Polly Holliday, Andrew Holley and many more during Decatur’s three-day music festival. Read more about the festival and The Last Waltz Ensemble here.

Friday-Sunday. Free for Saturday Decatur Square events, with some off-site events free and some ticketed. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St. plus other participating venues. amplifydecatur.org.

LiveThrive Kids Day

Bring your kids out for a morning of hands-on activities and educational experiences focusing on recycling and making choices that support a healthier planet. Activities include making seed bombs, building small wooden cars and visiting with goats, rabbits, pigs and reptiles.

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Free. CHaRM Decatur, 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-600-6386, livethrive.org/kids-day.

Lemonade Days

Enjoy the 25th annual Lemonade Days with over 20 midway rides, a food court, beer garden, pony rides, a petting zoo, a chalk art station and more.

4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401, dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days.

North Fulton

Book sale

Score books at affordable prices while helping to support library programs as well as library book purchases.

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700, roswell365.com/event/april-showers-bring-may-books-2025.

Spring Home & Garden Tour

Join the Roswell Woman’s Club for a walking tour of five homes to get some inspiration for your own.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $45. Participating homes in the Historic Mill Village, Roswell. Check in at Voila A Salon, 60 Sloan St., Roswell. roswellwomansclub.org/spring-home-garden-tour-2025.

Roswell Music Festival

The festival’s third year brings acts including headliner Drivin N Cryin, Frankly Scarlet and Dock Rock Radio. A portion of the proceeds will benefit three nonprofit groups.

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. $40-$150. Parking lot at 37 Magnolia St., Roswell. facebook.com/roswellmusicfestival.

Gwinnett

Shakespeare in the Park

Watch the Contemporary Classic Theatre’s performance of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a romantic comedy of mistaken identity.

3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. The Forum Peachtree Corners, 5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. eventbrite.com/e/free-shakespeare-in-the-park-twelfth-night-tickets-1304162407869.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Watch legends of golf tee off at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions. The event benefits local charities through the Gwinnett Championship Foundation Inc.

Friday-Sunday. $20-$126. TPC Sugarloaf, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth. 770-232-7872, mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tournament-information/tpc-sugarloaf.

North Gwinnett Jazz Festival

Hear music from 17 live jazz ensembles and enjoy food truck goodies, craft vendors and inflatables.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-9558, northgwinnettbands.org/ngjf.