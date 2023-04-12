Dinosaurs are invading Athens as Jurassic Quest returns this month

BreakingNews
Atlanta Road reopens after deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur exhibition in the country

Jurassic Quest, the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America, is coming to Athens this month, but the touring attraction will be around for one week only. Held at The Classic Center, Jurassic Quest will be in town from Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23.

“Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring our star dinosaur trainers, and more!” the exhibition reported in a press release.

General admission for the event includes live shows, arts and crafts activities and — of course — dinosaur exhibits. Children under the age of two get into the event for free, and tickets are available both online and on site.

“Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago,” the press release said. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.”

General admission for dinosaur fans ages 11 through 64, is $22 per person. Senior admission, for those 65 or older, is $19 per person. Children between two years old and 10 years old get in for $22 as a standard admission and $36 for unlimited admission.

Unlimited admission includes unlimited access to dinosaur rides, Jurassic Jeeps, the fossil dig and most dinosaur themed inflatable attractions.

Jurassic Quest features a number of life-size animatronic dinosaur exhibits, includes exhibits of the Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

