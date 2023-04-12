Dinosaurs are invading Athens as Jurassic Quest returns this month

General admission for the event includes live shows, arts and crafts activities and — of course — dinosaur exhibits. Children under the age of two get into the event for free, and tickets are available both online and on site.

“Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago,” the press release said. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.”