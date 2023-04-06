The Santa Monica Mountains belong on every hiker’s bucket list

Totaling 153,075 acres and spanning five different area codes, the Santa Monica Mountains feature the world’s largest urban national park. With so much space to offer, hiker’s have a number of trails to choose from. Most famously, Backbone Trail features 67 miles of hiking trails that offer an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“As hikers on this trail you will enjoy the Mediterranean ecosystem, found only in five places in the world, experiencing its many unique plant and animal communities,” the website said. “By being able to escape from city life, you enjoy the health benefits of hiking and learning a lot about our own unique area. You will also learn some history of the area through the trail as you travel through Coastal Sage Scrub, Chaparral, Oak Woodlands, Meadows, and Streamside areas.”