The Santa Monica Mountains belong on every hiker’s bucket list

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
California’s best park is a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience

The Santa Monica Mountains include more than 500 miles of trails — traversing both coastal and mountain landscapes — 40 miles of beaches, archeological sites, iconic film locations and much more. From the history and culture to the wildlife and vegetation, California’s best national park is a hiker’s paradise.

“The landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains was not just created by geological forces, altered by weather, or covered by vegetation, but shaped by the people who lived and worked here,” the park’s website said, illuminating the rich history that makes the Santa Monica Mountains so special. “People came to this area for many reasons. Initially, the Chumash and Tongva called the Santa Monica Mountains home. Then Spanish Explorers passed through these lands, followed by Rancheros and Homesteaders who worked the land they lived on. Still today, people work, travel, and recreate in the Santa Monica Mountains and call this place their home.”

Totaling 153,075 acres and spanning five different area codes, the Santa Monica Mountains feature the world’s largest urban national park. With so much space to offer, hiker’s have a number of trails to choose from. Most famously, Backbone Trail features 67 miles of hiking trails that offer an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“As hikers on this trail you will enjoy the Mediterranean ecosystem, found only in five places in the world, experiencing its many unique plant and animal communities,” the website said. “By being able to escape from city life, you enjoy the health benefits of hiking and learning a lot about our own unique area. You will also learn some history of the area through the trail as you travel through Coastal Sage Scrub, Chaparral, Oak Woodlands, Meadows, and Streamside areas.”

For those looking for something different, the Santa Monica Mountains also offer mountain biking, horseback riding, climbing, camping and special programs.

