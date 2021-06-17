Juneteenth Celebrations: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Concert on the Green: Juneteenth Celebration. 5 p.m. event opens, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. live music. Saturday, June 19. Free admission, tables for 6 $25. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. acworthtourism.org.

Bring blankets and folding chairs and observe Juneteenth with a concert from the Total Package Band. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Red Top Brewhouse.

Drive-In Concert Series. 6 p.m. parking lot opens, 7:30 p.m. event starts. Saturday, June 19. Cobb County Civic Center parking lot, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-8450. secure.rec1.com.

Bring outdoor chairs and blankets to enjoy an outdoor theater experience featuring “Once on This Island,” a Calypso-flavored tale of a small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice.

Jurassic Parks & Rex. 7 p.m. festivities open, 8 p.m. movie starts. Friday, June 18. Free. Logan Farm Park greenspace, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. acworth.org.

Come early for fun photo ops and giveaways and then watch “Jurassic Park.” Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

DeKalb

Juneteenth Celebration. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Free. Main Street, city of Stone Mountain. eventbrite.com.

Celebrate at the city of Stone Mountain’s first Juneteenth Celebration with food, music, culture and fireworks.

Juneteenth Decatur. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Free. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Remember the removal of the Confederate obelisk on Juneteenth last year with live music, a vendor marketplace, youth art, stories and lessons from advocates and activists and more.

Tommy Tutone. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. $12.99 and up. 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 1-888-415-3517. avondale.37main.com.

Relieve the sound of ’80s power pop with Tommy Tutone of “867-5309/Jenny” fame.

June: A Reason to Celebrate. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. with live performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19. 3760 Park Ave., Doraville. m.facebook.com.

Celebrate Juneteenth, Father’s Day, LGBTQIA Pride Month, summer solstice and more with food trucks, dancing and family-friendly fun.

North Fulton

Food Truck Friday. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, June 18. Free admission. Next to City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. johnscreekcvb.com.

Enjoy fresh food and drinks provided by food trucks, let the kids try activities from the Johns Creek Arts Center and listen to live music by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra. Make sure to stop by the Community Development tent for a free King of Pops frozen treat.

Home by Dark Concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Free. Brooke Street Park east lawn, 2 Park St., Alpharetta. homebydark.com.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic for an evening of stories, songs and inspiration. Jonathan Kingham and Jason Sever will perform.

Forage & Flourish Contemporary Music Festival. 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, June 18-Saturday, June 19 and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Free. Friday’s concert at the alley next to THRIVE Coworking and Valor Coffee, 44 Milton Ave., Alpharetta, and Saturday’s is next to South Main Kitchen, 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta. Sunday’s is at the Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Listen to performances from internationally acclaimed artists who showcase music written by living composers.

Summer Family Flicks. 10 a.m. Friday June 11 and continuing Monday June 14-Thursday June 17. $2. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. facebook.com.

The Summer Family Flicks series kicks off at Aurora Cineplex with “Muppets Take Manhattan.”

Gwinnett

Feature Fridays. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, June 18. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. downtownlawrencevillega.com.

Watch “Hidden Figures,” which tells the story of three brilliant African-American women who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn.

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 18. Free. Front porches along Main Street in the historic Old Town district, Suwanee. suwanee.com.

Stroll along Main Street and listen to multiple artists playing on porches along the street.

Juneteenth Celebration. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Free. Rhodes Jordan Park, 101 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. vipsocio.com.

Take part in a family fun-filled day with historical presentations, performances, music, vendors, games and food trucks.

Firefly Frenzy. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, June 18. Free. Little Mulberry Park sundial, 3855 Fence Road, Auburn. 678-277-0850. secure.rec1.com.

Join educators on a walk to learn about fireflies. Georgia has 50 species of these insects – the most in the nation.