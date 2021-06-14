Atlanta ice cream shop lands on list of America’s best

“Locally crafted in small batches with real cream and fresh ingredients, the brilliant minds at Butter & Cream take classic flavors and reinvent them with unique, modern twists. Offering up to 20 different flavors at any given time, you can expect seasonal rotations of quirky concoctions, including milkshakes, slushies and ice cream floats. Every inclusion, from brownies and cookies to toffee and sauces, are made in-house and guaranteed fresh. Be sure to stop by the Beltline location with your pooch and treat them to a pup cup.”

One of the shop’s concoctions paid tribute to an Atlanta legend. Butter & Cream honored the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in September. The limited-edition flavor, Good Trouble, was chocolate ice cream mixed with brown sugar cake chunks, coconut pecan crunch and salted caramel swirl.

All proceeds supported Fair Fight, a Georgia-based national voting rights organization.

Butter & Cream has two locations: one in downtown Decatur and another in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Neither location is open for dine-in, but they are open for pick-up.